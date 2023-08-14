Single Tickets On Sale For MEAN GIRLS, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, And ALADDIN At BJCC Concert Hall, August 18

Single tickets to three shows in the 23–24 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM SERIES will go on sale Friday, August 18.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets to three shows in the 23–24 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM SERIES will go on sale Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m. Single tickets can be purchased at BroadwayInBirmingham.com and BJCC.org. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org. All engagements will be held at the BJCC Concert Hall. 

Information about each touring production can be found below.

MEAN GIRLS

Oct. 17–22, 2023

BJCC Concert Hall

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). 

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Nov. 14–19, 2023

BJCC Concert Hall

All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is “the most successful American play in Broadway history” (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic,” and New York Magazine calls it “a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul.” With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD — “the greatest novel of all time” (Chicago Tribune) — has quickly become “one of the greatest plays in history” (NPR). Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas plays the role of Atticus Finch in the National Tour.

Disney's ALADDIN

Jan. 24–28, 2024

BJCC Concert Hall

Discover a whole new world at Disney's ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical. 

From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.  

Please note: BroadwayInBirmingham.com, Ticketmaster.com and the BJCC Central Ticket Office are the only official sources for tickets to the 23–24 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.




