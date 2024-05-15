Pickathon Music Festival 2024 Announces 2nd Round Of Confirmed Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pickathon has just released the second round of confirmed bands for the 2024 Festival, coming August 1-4 to Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley.

Beyond the major headliners announced in March 2024, including Courtney Barnett, Elephant Revival, Durand Jones, and Bonnie "Prince" Billy, the festival calls on many of today's buzzy emerging stars that music fans have come to expect from Pickathon.

Among the most notable new additions to the 2024 lineup are Pitchfork's Best New Music winner Kara Jackson, Seattle's jazz drumming phenom Kassa Overall, and Portland's folk favorite, Anna Tivel.

Pickathon also pulls together some of the Pacific Northwest's finest artists from local music scenes across the region with bands like True Loves, Seattle's funk and soul hit makers; Johnny Franco and The Barbaras who are rising through Portland's breakout country music scene; as well as Pahua, New Constellations, Color Green, and Will Paquin.

Pickathon always stacks its lineups with an array of artistic gems including fast-rising folk songstress Jess Williamson, "New York's Next Great Band" (Variety), Geese and folk-pop bad boy Chance Peña. With the festival's dedication to presenting eclectic artists performing a multitude of genres across the four days, music fans will be thrilled this year with the inclusion of lo-fi's Joanna Sternberg, New Orleans brass ensemble The Soul Rebels, and folktronica duo CocoRosie.

A new generation of singular voices is especially well-represented at Pickathon 2024. Along with newly added Kara Jackson and Johnny Franco, this year features 17-year-old Jake Kohn, Portland's own indie star Searows (24), and acoustic songstress Billie Marten (24) who all signify a fresh era of music, both at Pickathon and in the music industry at large.

Pickathon redefines the music festival experience as an immersive, choose-your-own-adventure, where fans discover music, arts, and culture fantastically integrated into the natural wonders of Pendarvis Farm (12 miles outside of Portland, OR). Music at Pickathon is highly curated, bringing together the deep cuts and rising stars of every genre alongside groundbreaking lineups in body & wellness, comedy, visual art, literature, family programming, artisanal food, craft beer, spirits, and more. Pickathon pioneered the zero-waste, green festival and continually sets new standards of sustainability. If you know, you know. If you've never been, you'll understand the minute you set foot on the Farm. Pickathon is where we go to fall in love, every year, all over again.

Tickets for Pickathon 2024 are on sale now.

PICKATHON 2024 -- FULL ARTIST LINEUP

Kara Jackson

Color Green

Johnny Franco

Kassa Overall

New Constellations

Anna Tivel

The Barbaras

Will Paquin

Pahua

True Loves

Lo Steele

Courtney Barnett

Bonnie Prince Billy

Durand Jones

Elephant Revival

Vacations

Cocorosie

Adi Oasis

Vincent Neil Emerson

Geese

The Soul Rebels

Chance Peña

Billie Marten

LA LOM

Bella White

Searows

Irreversible Entanglements

Florry

Jess Williamson

Jake Kohn

JJUUJJUUJJUU

Daniel Villarreal

Melissa Carper

Water From Your Eyes

Ratboys

McKinley Dixon

Erin Rae

Joanna Sternberg

PACKS

Upchuck

Ellis Bullard

Two Runner

Logan Halstead

Fust

MSPaint

Mitchum Yacoub

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Dean Johnson

JD Simo

Theo Lawrence

Greg Freeman

Sluice

Jeffrey Martin

Sami Braman

John Haywood

