TRIFLES and FOOL FOR LOVE Open At Gallery Theater This July

Gallery Theater of McMinnville, Oregon announces the opening of the next season show, a pair of one-act plays, on Friday, July 26, 2024. The opening night performance will be followed by a reception for patrons, cast, and the production team.

"Trifles," by Susan Glasspell, is directed by Marla Nuttman.

A murder investigation is about to start at the Wright's deserted farmhouse. The primary suspect of this horrendous crime is John Wright's wife. Sheriff Peters, the county attorney, and Mr. Hale, a nearby farmer, ransack the house for any clues. But the real investigators turn out to be Mrs. Peters and Mrs. Hale.

"Fool For Love," by Sam Shepard, is directed by Lance Nuttman.

Through searing truth and dark humor, Fool for Love tells the story of two people who just can't live without each other, whether they like it or not. May is hiding out at an old motel in the Mojave Desert. Eddie, an old flame and childhood friend, finds her there and threatens to drag her back into the life from which she had fled. Reality and dream; truth and lies; past and present mingle in an explosive, emotional experience.

Show dates: July 26 to August 11

Show times: Fridays 7:30 p.m., Saturdays 7:30 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m.

Ticket prices: Adult $20, Senior $18, Student $16

Recommended ages: 11+

