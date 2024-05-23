THE LIGHTNING THIEF & IOLANTHE are Coming to HART This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prepare to be taken on a journey into myth with Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) summer productions "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical and LOOP's "Iolanthe". Get ready for a thunderbolt of excitement with The Lightning Thief led by veteran director Chris Byrne. Byrne shares her enthusiasm, stating, "Directing 'The Lightning Thief' has been an electrifying journey unlike any other. It's a thunderbolt of excitement, pushing boundaries and igniting audiences with a fresh perspective. This show is not just a production, it's a revelation-a testament to the power of storytelling and the magic of theatre."

The story follows Percy Jackson, a teenage demigod and son of Poseidon, on a thrilling quest to clear his name and prevent a war among the gods after Zeus's lightning bolt is stolen. Alongside his friends, Percy encounters mythical creatures, battles monsters, and discovers the true essence of friendship and heroism. With captivating songs and characters, this electrifying musical adventure promises to redefine Greek mythology storytelling and enchant audiences with its magic.

This production marks the final show of HART's blockbuster 2023-2024 Season. "We have seen remarkable growth in our audiences over the past year at HART," says President of the board William Crawford as is evidenced by the addition of a fourth weekend of shows, "and we continue to push the boundaries and improve the quality of our shows, making improvements on the space, the tech, and our process."

"The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" opens on June 1st and runs through June 23rd. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30p and Sunday at 2pm with a special Industry Night Thursday show on June 13th. Tickets can be acquired ​b​y visiting www.hart-theatre.org

Following the run of "The Lightning Thief," HART will partner with The Light Opera of Portland (LOOP) for the second year in a row to present LOOP's production of "Iolanthe," a classic fairy tale by Gilbert and Sullivan. "Iolanthe" tells the tale of a whimsical tale of fairies, love, and political satire. When the fairy Iolanthe is banished from fairyland for marrying a mortal, she returns to the mortal realm to find her son, Strephon, who is half fairy and half mortal. Strephon is in love with Phyllis, a ward of the Lord Chancellor, but their love is threatened by the interference of the House of Lords and the Queen of the Fairies. Hilarity ensues as the fairies and the peers clash in this delightful comic opera.

Laurence Cox, the Artistic Director of LOOP and the director of "Iolanthe" is looking forward to being back at HART. "We couldn't be more thrilled to return to HART for a second year in a row. The warmth of the space and the unwavering support from the HART team make it feel like coming home. We're eager to dive back into the creative process and collaborate once again."

"Iolanthe" opens July 19th and runs until August 4th on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30p and Sundays at 2pm. You can reserve your seats here​: https://hart.ludus.com/200450524

For more information and to experience the new theatrical renaissance at HART, visit www.hart-theatre.org.

