SONGS OF RESILIENCE Cygnet Salon Staged Reading Set For This Month

Members of the Cygnet Salon cohort were asked how they’re getting through this hard year, and each spoke of writings or poetry that inspired them to find and nurture their resilience. This became Songs of Resilience, a Cygnet Salon staged reading produced and directed by Louanne Moldovan.

The cast will include: Dave Bodin, Danny Bruno, Beth Harper, David Meyers, Crystal Munoz, Vana O’Brien and Ritah Parrish

Readings will include poetry by Maya Angelou, Mahogany L. Browne, Lucille Clifton, Louis Jenkins, Mary Oliver, Dorothy Parker and Walt Whitman, plus excerpts of writings by Brian Doyle and more.

The performance is on Monday, November 18, 7 pm at 21ten Theatre, 2110 SE 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97214.

