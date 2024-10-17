Review: SWEENEY TODD at Portland Center Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With the days getting shorter and spooky Halloween decorations popping up, what better time to revisit SWEENEY TODD, Stephen Sondheim’s 1979 musical about injustice, revenge, and madness. Portland Center Stage’s production, which opens their 2024-2025 season, offers an eerie, thrilling take on the infamous tale of the Demon Barber of Fleet Street, filled with the soaring, haunting melodies that make this show an indispensable part of the musical theatre canon.

SWEENEY TODD, which won the Tony Award for Best Musical, is about a vengeful barber in 19th-century London. After being wrongfully imprisoned for many years, Sweeney returns to seek revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. He teams up with Mrs. Lovett, a pie shop owner, and together they come up with a grisly plan for Sweeney to get his revenge while boosting Mrs. Lovett’s business. It’s deliciously gory and darkly comic, while also addressing subjects like inequality, systemic injustice, and their consequences head-on.

A successful SWEENEY TODD requires strong singers who can bridge the gap between musical theatre and opera, where this show sits. Here, this production directed by Chip Miller shines.

Miguel Ángel Vásquez is a commanding Sweeney, with a deep, sonorous voice that perfectly captures the tortured, vengeful barber. Ashley Song (who PCS audiences will recognize from several shows last year) was originally cast in the ensemble, but has stepped in as Mrs. Lovett through October 23. She delivers the best performance I’ve seen from her to date, skillfully navigating the character's combination of quirky charm and ruthless practicality. Leif Norby also stands out as Judge Turpin, portraying the villainous judge with the right balance of arrogance and cruelty. The ensemble cast is equally strong, with powerful voices that bring Sondheim’s chilling music to life.

Overall, Portland Center Stage’s SWEENEY TODD is perfectly suited to those looking for some spine-tingling entertainment this Halloween season. Whether you’re a Sondheim fanatic who knows every word or brand new to this masterpiece of musical theatre, I think you’ll be happy.

Photo credit: Jingzi Zhao

Comments