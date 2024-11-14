Review: DOROTHY'S DICTIONARY at 21ten Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Do you remember the first time a book opened your eyes to a world you never imagined? Or the person who introduced you to the life-changing magic of literature? DOROTHY’S DICTIONARY, now playing at 21ten Theatre, is a love letter to that moment and to that person.

Written by E.M. Lewis, one of Oregon’s top playwrights, DOROTHY’S DICTIONARY follows the journey of Zan (played by AC Campbell), a hurt and angry 14-year-old sentenced to community service after a school incident. The task? Reading to Dorothy (Kerie Darner), a librarian recovering in a convalescent home. What starts as a way for Zan to stay out of juvie quickly turns into something transformative as Dorothy introduces him to the power of words, from gardening manuals to Shakespeare. They form an unlikely yet deeply moving friendship that reminds us of how books – and people – can open doors to worlds we never dreamed of.

The production is part of 21ten’s BareBones mobile theatre program, designed to bring dramatic storytelling to audiences in spaces like schools, libraries, and senior centers. As such, the production itself is quite simple – two actors, a set consisting mostly of stacks of books. The secret sauce here is authenticity, evident in Lewis’s gorgeous writing as well as Campbell and Darner’s performances, which perfectly capture the warmth, humor, and humanity of their characters. I recognized bits of myself in both of them.

DOROTHY’S DICTIONARY is a reminder of the beauty of shared stories and the surprising places we find connection. Don’t miss it.

DOROTHY’S DICTIONARY runs through November 24. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Scott Thompson

Comments