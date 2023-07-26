RJ Sullivan's PINTO THE MEAN BEAN To Screen At Oregon Film Festivals In August

Follow the journey of Pinto, a bean living in Leguneopolis, as he learns to get along with his fellow beans.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 3 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 4 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour

RJ Sullivan's PINTO THE MEAN BEAN To Screen At Oregon Film Festivals In August

Animation filmmaker RJ Sullivan's children's short, "Pinto the Mean Bean" will be screening at the 21st Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation, and Technology on August 6th in Portland, OR, and 14th Annual We Like Em Short in Baker City, Oregon on August 24th as part of it's festival tour. The short was screened at Dances With Films in June.

"Pinto the Mean Bean" tells the story of Pinto, a bean who lives in a crowded, noisy place called Leguneopolis. The way he sees it, there's a lot to be upset about. Will he get along with his fellow beans or not? Hmmm...I sure hope so! The Film is part of larger series that Sullivan is creating called "The Pinto Variety Hour."

The film has already received numerous accolades, including: Judges Select Short at the 2023 Berlin Lift-Off Festival, Honorable Mention at the Athens International Monthly Art Film Festival, Best Children's Short at the Kollywood International Film Festival, Best Children's Short Award- Silver at the Independent Shorts Awards, and the Outstanding Achievement Award at the Los Angeles Indie Short Fest, as well as being an Official Selection at Athens Anifest, Palm Springs International Animation Festival, Golden Bridge Istanbul Short Film Festival, and Tokyo Lift-Off Festival, among others.

Sullivan is a 2D animator/filmmaker and composer who lives in Portland, Oregon. He uses a mixed media approach to animation by hand-painting watercolor backgrounds. He graduated from Portland State University in 2004 with a BA in Arts and Letters.

"There's no shortage of things to be upset about. Choose wisely," Sullivan states about the film.

"Pinto the Mean Bean" is written, produced, and directed by Sullivan, who also composed the film's music.

"Pinto the Mean Bean" will screen on Sunday, August 6th at 2PM as part of the "Finding You" Animated Shorts Block at the Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation and Technology, and on August 24th at the We Like 'Em Short Festival in Baker Oregon.

For more information about the film or to interview RJ Sullivan, please contact Deborah Gilels at deborah@lamediaconsultants.net.

PORTLAND FESTIVAL OF CINEMA, ANIMATION AND TECHNOLOGY

Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation & Technology was founded in 2002 with the mission to find great films that often have been overlooked. Formerly known as The International Festival of Cinema & Technology, the festival rebranded in 2022 to reflect its new home in Portland.

WE LIKE 'EM SHORT

We Like 'Em Short Festival celebrates the art of animated and comedic short films, to provide a platform for independent filmmakers, seasoned and emerging, to share their talent. The festival seeks original, entertaining animated and comedy shorts from around the world.



RELATED STORIES - Portland

1
OrpheusPDX Opens Its Second Season With Mozarts Comic Gem, THE ROYAL SHEPHERD&nb Photo
OrpheusPDX Opens Its Second Season With Mozart's Comic Gem, THE ROYAL SHEPHERD (Il Re Pastore)

Portland's newest opera company, OrpheusPDX, kicks off its second season on August 3 with Mozart's charming and irresistible opera, The Royal Shepherd (Il Re Pastore). All performances will take place in Portland State University's Lincoln Performance Hall, hailed by Opera News as the best venue for opera in the city.

2
E.M. Lewis Awarded The Mellon Foundation Playwright Residency At Artists Repertory Theatre Photo
E.M. Lewis Awarded The Mellon Foundation Playwright Residency At Artists Repertory Theatre E.M.

Local and renowned playwright and Resident Artist, E.M. Lewis has been awarded another three years of the Mellon Foundation Playwright Residency at Artists Repertory Theatre. The grant recognizes Lewis' outstanding contribution to the theatrical arts and provides a platform for continued development and production of The Great Divide – a co-commission by Artists Rep and Oregon Shakespeare Festival's American Revolutions program. 

3
Oregon Childrens Theatre Launches I am... Me! Educational Program Photo
Oregon Children's Theatre Launches "I am... Me!" Educational Program

Oregon Children’s Theatre will launch its newest education program, I am… Me! this month. Developed by OCT’s Education team, the program was initially funded by a grant provided by the Oregon Department of Education as part of its LGBTQ2SIA+ Student Success Plan, with the goal of delivering a six-week curriculum program to high school educators in support of exploring their own unique identity and gaining a deeper understanding of peers through a series of storytelling exercises.

4
Clackamas Repertory Theatre to Open 2023 Season with Ken Ludwigs THE GODS OF COMEDY Photo
Clackamas Repertory Theatre to Open 2023 Season with Ken Ludwig's THE GODS OF COMEDY

Experience the laughter and chaos of 'Ken Ludwig's The Gods of Comedy' as Clackamas Repertory Theatre kicks off their 2023 season. This side-splitting farce, filled with campus capers and college codes, is a must-see for comedy lovers. Get your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Video Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

Portland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Marvelous Wonderettes
Lakewood Theatre Company (7/14-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dalí Quartet
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella
Broadway Rose Theatre Comapny (8/03-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pacifica Quartet
Lincoln Performance Hall (12/04-12/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fauré Piano Quartet
Lincoln Performance Hall (10/09-10/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# VOCES8
Kaul Auditorium - Reed College (3/06-3/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Old Love New Love
Clackamas Repertory Theatre (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kronos Quartet
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (4/09-4/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FREE COMMUNITY CONCERT with Columbia River Brass Quintet & Instrument Petting Zoo
Leroy Haagen Park (7/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Time for Three
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (3/12-3/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You