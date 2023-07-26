RJ Sullivan's PINTO THE MEAN BEAN To Screen At Oregon Film Festivals In August

Animation filmmaker RJ Sullivan's children's short, "Pinto the Mean Bean" will be screening at the 21st Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation, and Technology on August 6th in Portland, OR, and 14th Annual We Like Em Short in Baker City, Oregon on August 24th as part of it's festival tour. The short was screened at Dances With Films in June.

"Pinto the Mean Bean" tells the story of Pinto, a bean who lives in a crowded, noisy place called Leguneopolis. The way he sees it, there's a lot to be upset about. Will he get along with his fellow beans or not? Hmmm...I sure hope so! The Film is part of larger series that Sullivan is creating called "The Pinto Variety Hour."

The film has already received numerous accolades, including: Judges Select Short at the 2023 Berlin Lift-Off Festival, Honorable Mention at the Athens International Monthly Art Film Festival, Best Children's Short at the Kollywood International Film Festival, Best Children's Short Award- Silver at the Independent Shorts Awards, and the Outstanding Achievement Award at the Los Angeles Indie Short Fest, as well as being an Official Selection at Athens Anifest, Palm Springs International Animation Festival, Golden Bridge Istanbul Short Film Festival, and Tokyo Lift-Off Festival, among others.

Sullivan is a 2D animator/filmmaker and composer who lives in Portland, Oregon. He uses a mixed media approach to animation by hand-painting watercolor backgrounds. He graduated from Portland State University in 2004 with a BA in Arts and Letters.

"There's no shortage of things to be upset about. Choose wisely," Sullivan states about the film.

"Pinto the Mean Bean" is written, produced, and directed by Sullivan, who also composed the film's music.

"Pinto the Mean Bean" will screen on Sunday, August 6th at 2PM as part of the "Finding You" Animated Shorts Block at the Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation and Technology, and on August 24th at the We Like 'Em Short Festival in Baker Oregon.

PORTLAND FESTIVAL OF CINEMA, ANIMATION AND TECHNOLOGY

Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation & Technology was founded in 2002 with the mission to find great films that often have been overlooked. Formerly known as The International Festival of Cinema & Technology, the festival rebranded in 2022 to reflect its new home in Portland.

WE LIKE 'EM SHORT

We Like 'Em Short Festival celebrates the art of animated and comedic short films, to provide a platform for independent filmmakers, seasoned and emerging, to share their talent. The festival seeks original, entertaining animated and comedy shorts from around the world.