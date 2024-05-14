Queer|Art to Present 2024 Pride Celebration This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Queer|Art will present the 2024 edition of Queer|Art|Pride—the 8th annual summer festival celebrating the brilliant artistry and resilience of NYC’s queer and trans communities.

This year, the organization partners with Body Hack (the collectively run party and mutual aid project fundraising for trans communities across the Americas) and Mister Sunday (the long-running NY Sunday party series) to host The Tuck, a nonstop weekend-long Pride festival. Taking over the entirety of New York City’s Pride weekend, the team will transform Nowadays’ 16,000-square-foot Ridgewood space into an extravaganza of indoor & outdoor festivities spanning Saturday, June 29th and Sunday, June 30th. The Tuck will fundraise for GLITS, an organization founded by Ceyenne Doroshow that provides immediate crisis support, healthcare access, and stable housing for transgender and sex worker communities in New York City.



Saturday’s packed slate of programming includes an afternoon celebration for queer and trans families organized by Kelindah bee Schuster, an arts bazaar complete with a clothing swap and local vendor fair, a movie night spotlighting emerging trans filmmakers, and sensational DJ sets by Heavy Pleasure, SCAAARR, Body Hack resident DJs Cisne and ARCHANGEL, as well as drag performances and an iconic back-to-back DJ set by Ceyenne Doroshow and Maya Margarita. After late night dancing, the party continues on Sunday with transcendent sunrise performances by Keioui Keijaun Thomas and Stefa*, poetry readings, a games lounge replete with video, card, and board games, and more.



Attendees will party on the dance floor throughout the entire 36 hour festival, and on Sunday afternoon Mister Sunday returns with a special Pride edition, Mx. Pride, with musical artist Ariel Zetina stepping into the DJ booth to serve up a flawless six hour set that blends techno, Chicago house, and Belizean punta.



The daytime festivities on both Saturday, 6/29 and Sunday, 6/30 are open to all ages, and at night shifts to 21+. Tickets can be purchased via the links below, or at the door.



---

RSVP and Ticketing Links



Queer|Art|Pride @ The Tuck (Saturday, June 29, 12-10PM)

RSVP encouraged, donations to GLITS accepted at the door

- An afternoon celebration for queer and trans families

- An arts bazaar complete with a clothing swap and local vendor fair

- A movie night spotlighting emerging trans filmmaker



Body Hack Nonstop @ The Tuck (Saturday, June 29 10PM - late night Sunday, June 30)

Ticket purchase required in advance or at the door



- Nonstop dancing with DJs Heavy Pleasure, Ariel Zetina, Maya Margarita, ARCHANGEL, Cisne, Ceyenne Doroshow, SCAAARR, and more

- Live sunrise performances by Stefa* and Keioui Keijaun Thomas

- Games lounge with video, board, and card games

- Poetry open mic

More event details forthcoming at queer-art.org/pride

