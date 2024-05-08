Bridgetown Conservatory to Present SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre will present The Sondheim Tribute Revue with a cast of 10 performers, ages 12-22. The Stephen Sondheim Society notes that Sondheim was "widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history. For more than 50 years, he has set an unsurpassed standard of brilliance and artistic integrity in musical theatre. His accolades include an Academy Award, eight Tony Awards (more than any other composer) including the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, multiple Grammy Awards, multiple Drama Desk awards and a Pulitzer Prize."

Rick Lewis, Artistic Director and Founder of Bridgetown Conservatory said: "We are so excited to present this youthful perspective on the works of Stephen Sondheim. So often our young performers are relegated to "junior" or "high school" versions of Broadway musicals, portraying adult characters and themes.. With the Sondheim Tribute Revue, we were provided the opportunity to select specific material for young performers, allowing them to storytell on their terms. Our production is geared to the point of view of young performers."

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre prides itself in being the premier training ground for young performers with an eye on a professional musical theatre career. Bridgetown offers "triple-threat" training (Acting, Dance and Vocal Performance) for young professional ages 12-19, preparing for college entrance into top-tier musical theatre programs and professional careers in musical Theatre. Bridgetown Conservatory's musical theatre triple-threat program is taught by former Broadway and NYC professionals, providing experienced and thoughtful insight into the training of young performers.

Over the past seven years, Bridgetown Conservatory's graduating high school seniors have garnered spots in such prestigious musical theatre programs as: The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama (London), The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Manhattan School of Music, Marymount Manhattan, NYU/Steinhard, NYU/Tisch, Boston Conservatory, Chapman University, Pace University, SCU Dramatic Arts, AMDA, Molloy College/CAP21 among others.

The Bridgetown production will be directed by Kevin Paul Clark, with music direction by Spencer Blank.

The cast features the talents of Nishanthi Berkey, Aidan Brown, Bennett Buccholz, Marin Donohue, Sofia Gomez, Sage Gonzalez, Emily Irvin, Cam Jordan, Aliyah Lamb and Aidan Pulito.

Performances are in the Bridgetown Black Box Theatre. Thursday and Friday, May 16 & 17 at 7:30pm, and Saturday and Sunday, May 18 & 19 at 2:30pm.

Tickets available online at: https://www.simpletix.com/e/sondheim-tribute-review-tickets-166329

