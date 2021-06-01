Queer|Art Presents 5th Annual QUEER|ART|PRIDE Summer Festival

Queer|Art, NYC's home for the creative and professional development of LGBTQ+ artists, is pleased to share details for Queer|Art|Pride 2021-the fifth annual edition of the summer festival celebrating work by the organization's vibrant community of more than 200 LGBTQ+ artists.

Queer|Art|Pride convenes a diverse network of artists, performers, writers, and creatives to offer a fabulous array of public programs, both virtual and in-person, throughout the entire months of June and July.

The Queer|Art|Pride Book & Print Fair (June 1-July 30)-the online marketplace with work available for sale this year by 60+ participating artists-is the largest yet and remains the centerpiece of Queer|Art|Pride. The Fair will be activated once again through our popular online Show 'n Tell series (June 29), where artists read, perform, and otherwise demonstrate the variety of work they have for sale.

Through partnership with Creative Time, the celebrated public arts nonprofit, Queer|Art is also pleased to present the winner of Queer|Art's inaugural Illuminations Grant for Black Trans Women Visual Artist, Keioui Keijuan Thomas (June 13), as a featured performer at the Red Stage, a large multifunctional sculpture by Rashid Johnson and commissioned by Creative Time, on display at Astor Place this summer. Queer|Art|Mentorship alum Candystore of Pubic Access will be on site throughout the day conducting disarmingly intimate interviews with passersby and generally making a scene.

And of course, Queer|Art|Film, the long-running screening and discussion series, continues this summer with series curator Adam Baran and special guest curator Jeanne Vaccaro presenting celebrated author Torrey Peters (June 28) and 2020 Queer|Art|Prize Sustained Achievement Winner Julie Tolentino (July 19) sharing two films that have inspired them and profoundly informed their experiences as queer artists.

Finally, Queer|Art has announced several new partnerships and sponsorships just in time for Pride, including Art For Black Lives, 1stDibs, Blundstone, and Art Girl Rising. Ranging from partnerships to raise money to help Black trans people complete their education, to sponsored collections of rare and unique art by iconic LGBTQ+ artists, to a special edition t-shirt honoring a number of gender outlaws who have inspired the Queer|Art community, these new relationships represent an exciting alignment around Queer|Art's guiding practices of collective care, creative resilience, and intergenerational exchange.

Queer|Art|Pride 2021 participating artists include: Seyi Adebanjo, Brian Alarcon, Garth Amundson, Eames Armstrong, Andi Avery, Omololu Babatunde, Christopher Behroozian, Danielle Benedict, KS Brewer, Rachel Britton, E.C. Buckley, Jessica Buie, Joshua Cabello, Jibz Cameron, Hannah CauhÃ©pÃ©, Catherine Chen, Phyllis Christopher, Courtney Coles, Marco DaSilva, Michael DeCristo, Shasha Dothan, Kerry Downey, Sokari Ekine, Echo Eraso, Shawn Escarciga, Chitra Ganesh, bree gant, Rami George, Camilo Godoy, GOODW.Y.N, Pierre Gour, Jennifer Harge, Emily Hashimoto, Marie Hinson, J Houston, Jordiana, Miatta Kawinzi, Mario Kiesenhofer, Joseph Liatela, Zefyr Liswoski, Dakotah Malisoff, Luis Marciliano, Felicita "Felli" Maynard, Iris McCloughan, Sahil Mehta, Rodrigo Moreira, Jordie Oetken, Marc Ohrem-Leclef, Sky Olson, Sarah Panzer, Torrey Peters, jess pretty, Christina Quintana, Carly Ries, Alex Rodabaugh, Pamela Sneed, Jeanette Spicer, Amelia Spitler, Stacy Szymasek, Keioui Keijaun Thomas, Natalie Tsui, Alison Viana, Tobaron Waxman, Erica Wessmann, Derick Decario Ladale Whitson, Brendan Williams-Child, Chiu-Yi Hannah Anna Ezra Yukon, and Zhidong Zhang.

For more information on events and bios of participating artists visit http://www.queer-art.org/pride.