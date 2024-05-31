Profile Theatre to Present OUR ORANGE SKY in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Profile Theatre will present our orange sky, written by christopher oscar peña and directed by Evren Odcikin (former Associate Artistic Director, Oregon Shakespeare Festival), June 6-16, 2024 at Imago Theatre as part of its 2023-24 season: The American Generation. our orange sky is the third and final of peña’s plays in Profile’s two-year season exploring the works of peña alongside Tony-nominee Kristoffer Diaz and Guggenheim fellow Lauren Yee. The play is also Profile Theatre’s first-ever commission from one of its Featured Playwrights.

“With a successful career, an adoring boyfriend, and money to burn Orlando seems to have achieved what others only dream of. And yet he feels more empty than ever. So he makes a life-changing decision and returns to his childhood home. When he arrives with a big announcement to share, he finds he’s not the only one with shocking news. our orange sky is a new play that questions whether the dreams we build for ourselves and our families can ever truly bring us joy.”

our orange sky runs at Imago Theatre June 6-16, 2024.

"This residency at Profile has allowed me to look at my body of work.” peña says. “Many of the questions I have are constant: What does it mean to be an American? Who gets to be an American? What is our responsibility not only to ourselves and those like us, but to others? What is our responsibility to our neighbors (literally the ones next door in our neighborhood, but also the ones across state lines, or dare I ask, our neighbors in other countries)?”

Artistic Director Josh Hecht says, “Six years ago, when I came to Profile, I dreamed that one day taking a deep dive into the body of work of a prominent American playwright would include commissions and world premieres. our orange sky is our first commission from a Featured Playwright, and I’m so thrilled that playwright is my friend and colleague chris peña, whose work challenges us to think deeply about the concept of ‘The American’ as no other living playwright has. And to do so under the direction of the visionary Evren Odcikin is the icing on this dreamy cake.”

our orange sky is a companion piece to peña’s How to Make an American Son, which Profile Theatre produced in 2023 and which Willamette Week called “deliciously original storytelling” and Oregon ArtsWatch described as “every bit as moving as it is entertaining.”our orange sky was workshopped in Profile’s Playwrights Convening in 2023. Peña has received commissions from The Goodman Theatre, Center Theatre Group, and others. In television, he was a writer on the Golden Globe nominated debut season of the CW show “Jane the Virgin”, the critically acclaimed HBO show “Insecure” (in which he also appeared as the character Gary), as well as the Starz show “Sweetbitter”, “Motherland: Fort Salem” on Freeform, and the ABC / Hulu series “Promised Land”.

Cast: Our orange sky stars Patricia Alvitez (previously seen in La Ruta at Artists Repertory Theatre), Anthony Green Caloca (recently seen in The Winter's Tale at The Old Globe in San Diego), Jonathan Hernandez (Rafael in How to Make An American Son), David Remple (seen inEncore! with Chamber Theatre Productions), Matthew Sepeda (Orlando in How to Make an American Son), and Skyler Verity (Sean in How to Make An American Son).

Performances: Our orange sky will be presented at Imago Theatre, June 6-16, 2024. Thursday through Saturday evening performances at 7:30pm. Saturday matinee performance at 2pm on June 15. Sunday matinees at 2pm and Sunday evening performances at 7pm on the 9th and 16th. Preview performances are June 6-7 at 7:30pm. Reviewers are invited to attend opening weekend (June 8-9) or other performances as needed. Email Director of Communications Emily Dew at emily@profiletheatre.org to arrange press tickets.

Cost: Tickets for our orange sky are $45 (Previews $20) with discounts available for Affinity Nights, Industry performances and Oregon Trail/EBT card holders.

Comments