Oregon Children's Theatre Presents LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET

Oregon Children's Theatre is wrapping up its 2021-2022 season with Last Stop on Market Street, a musical story about CJ and his grandmother taking a journey through their neighborhood on the city bus; as they meet new people and see new places, CJ begins to realize that looks can be deceiving, everyone has a story to share, and that beauty can be found anywhere...if you know how to look for it.

A blend of hip-hop, Motown, gospel, and rap, the music and lyrics for this modern musical were written by Motown legend Lamont Dozier and his son. Dozier was responsible for a multitude of Motown hits, including "Stop! In the Name of Love" (The Supremes), "Heat Wave" (Martha & the Vandellas), "How Sweet It Is" (Marvin Gaye), and "I Can't Help Myself" (The Four Tops). The show was co-commissioned in 2018 by the Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis and Chicago Children's Theatre. It is based on the award-winning children's book by Matt de la Peña and was adapted for the stage by Cheryl West. Performances in Minneapolis and Chicago were well-received, with the Minneapolis Star Tribune comparing Last Stop to "Hamilton for kids."

While the music for Last Stop is accessible and modern, the true beauty of the story lies in its inclusive-minded messaging: that everyone has a unique story, that differences should be valued instead of feared, and that it is important to have compassion and help others.

"The story of CJ and his nana touches on so many important lessons and values," said Artistic Director Marcella Crowson. "CJ's journey with Nana through their city introduces him to different people and different perspectives, and she helps him to find the commonality between his lived experience and those of others. She sees an opportunity to help CJ grow, to give him a gift of empathy and understanding, and CJ's development over the course of the performance is a direct reflection of her and her love for her grandson."

Teen performer, and member of the Young Professionals Company at OCT, Celia Torres will perform in the lead role of CJ, alongside Patricia Alvitez as Nana. The ensemble includes David Loftus, Chidube Egbo, Netty McKenzie, and Alec Lugo. The production will also feature a live band.

The creative team for Last Stop includes Andrea White (Director), Addison DeSantis (Music Director), Randy Davis (Choreographer), Lex Marcos (Scenic Designer), Sarah Hughey (Lighting Designer), Wanda Walden (Costume Designer), Rory Stitt (Sound Designer), and Kyra Sanford (Props Designer).

The production was slated to perform in May 2020 but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the public performances, OCT will also perform a limited run of in-person field trip performances-the first live performances for schools since March 2020. "It feels especially important to honor the time, creativity, and work of artists and technicians who invested so much in a season that was cut short," Crowson explained. "Last Stop on Market Street is a joyful, empowering story, and we are excited to finally bring it to life on stage."

Tickets for Last Stop on Market Street can be purchased online at octc.org, or by calling the OCT Box Office at (503) 228-9571.