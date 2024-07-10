Opera In The Park Brings LA TRAVIATA To Life In Peninsula Park In August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As a partner of Summer Free For All, OPERA IN THE PARK Portland will present its 22nd Annual Opera in the Park event, featuring a world-class cast of internationally acclaimed singers, and full chorus and orchestra under the baton of Maestro NICHOLAS FOX.

After over 20 years of performing in Washington Park, Opera in the Park Portland is bringing Verdi's La Traviata to THE EAST SIDE this year in Peninsula Park, at 6pm on Sunday August 4th, 2024.

You may wonder, after 21 successful years performing in Washington Park's Rose Garden Amphitheater, why the performance in Peninsula Park? While certainly not a permanent move away from our home in Washington Park, the short answer is that this is a major step in our effort to increase access to world-class grand opera. In the past year, we have learned that there is a desire for opera across the entire metro area, particularly on the east side of the Willamette River. With support from Portland Parks and Recreation, we scouted several locations and landed upon the historic Peninsula Park as our venue for 2024. This performance will allow us to expand our reach and introduce a more diverse audience to the beauty and power of opera. It is us enacting our motto: “Opera for Everyone!”

La Traviata tells an unforgettable tale of love, passion, and selfless sacrifice. Set in Paris, the opera follows the tragic tale of the courtesan “Violetta,” as she struggles to reconcile her own desires with an ongoing illness and society's expectations. With its unforgettable melodies and poignant drama, it isn't hard to see why La Traviata continues to be one of the most enduring masterpieces in the operatic canon.

Artistic Director Keith Clark has put together a stellar cast including soprano AUBRY BALLARÒ, singing the iconic role of “Violetta,” tenor CÉSAR DELGADO, as her naive lover “Alfredo,” and baritone Luis Ledesma, as his domineering father “Germont.” Other principal artists include Opera in the Park veterans bass-baritone DEANDRE SIMMONS and soprano JOCELYN CLAIRE THOMAS, and making his debut, tenor SHANE MAGARGAL.

Don't forget to bring your blanket, picnic, family and friends to this fun and FREE summer concert perfect for opera lovers and first time opera goers alike.

For more information, please visit https://operaintheparkportland.org, or email: operaintheparkpdx@gmail.com

