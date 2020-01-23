OSF Hires Sarah Lozoff As Festival's First Resident Intimacy Director

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival today announced the hiring of Sarah Lozoff as the Festival's first resident intimacy director. Beginning her eighth season with the company, Lozoff, a certified intimacy director, has choreographed and provided movement and intimacy direction for theatre productions at OSF, the Guthrie Theater, and Mixed Blood Theatre. She is currently certified with Intimacy Directors and Coordinators and previously served as the education coordinator for Intimacy Directors International.

"We're thrilled to welcome Sarah Lozoff, a leader in the field of intimacy direction, in this new position to the OSF family," says Evren Odcikin, OSF's interim associate artistic director. "At OSF, we're always pushing to create safer and more equitable spaces that allow our artists to thrive and create exceptional and daring work. I know that OSF's naming of intimacy direction as an essential artistic resource, and committing resources to create institutional standards and training, will have long-lasting impact at our institution and nationwide."

Intimacy direction, which includes facets of both choreography and collaborative guidance, introduces consent practices to the artistic process, as well as needed technical expertise to rehearsals and performances. Throughout OSF's 2020 season, Lozoff will train and rehearse all actors to safely and confidently perform required intimacy choreography, working closely to define and communicate an approach that also aligns with artistic vision and values. Lozoff will also create and document standards for all intimacy work at OSF in partnership with national partners.

"I'm completely overjoyed to have been able to introduce the vital work of intimacy direction to OSF," says Lozoff. "I look forward to working with the OSF teams to ensure that we continue to make great art, while prioritizing the mental, emotional, and physical health of our artists. Moments of intimacy will now be crafted with full consent and the utmost professionalism, thus continuing this organization's penchant for bring equity, diversity, inclusion, and safety into all artistic spaces."

To learn more about Sarah Lozoff and her work in intimacy direction, listen to USITT's podcast TECHnically Speaking.

Interviews of every OSF 2020 director, and some of the season's playwrights, are available for listening on SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, and on OSF's Multimedia page. Biographies of directors, designers, and actors for the 2020 season can be found at www.osfashland.org/.

Tickets for OSF's 2020 season, which features 11 productions and more than 4,000 Festival events, can be purchased at https://www.osfashland.org/tickets-and-calendar.





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You