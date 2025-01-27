OPERA IN THE PARK Portland & DeAndre Simmons to Present Spirituals, Songs & Arias by Black Composers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



OPERA IN THE PARK Portland, in partnership with PLACE, Portland Parks & Recreation’s Community Music Center, and Y.O.U.TH, will present acclaimed bass DeAndre Simmons and esteemed pianist Claire Forstman in a powerful recital that will repeated three times across the city of Portland.

Created by DeAndre Simmons, “The Negro Speaks of Rivers”: Spirituals, Songs, and Arias by Black Composers will showcase the beauty and emotional depth of the African-American contribution to the wide tapestry of American music and Culture. These performances, offered three times in the first week of February, will offer a moving and evocative experience in celebration of Black History Month. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience a captivating performance that celebrates history, heritage, and the enduring power of music.

Event Details at a Glance:

February 1, 2025

The Center Powered by Y.O.U.TH, 16126 SE Stark Street, Portland, OR, 97233

6:00–8:00 PM (Recital & Reception)

February 2, 2025

PLACE, 735 NW 18th Avenue, Portland, OR, 97209

2:00–4:00 PM (Donor Recital & Reception)

Suggested $50 donation benefiting OPERA IN THE PARK Portland’s outreach programming: Reserve here

February 4, 2025

The Community Music Center, 3350 SE Francis Street, Portland, OR, 97202

5:00–5:30 PM (Recital)

Free with reservation: Reserve here

About the Artists:

DeAndre Simmons is an internationally recognized bass, celebrated for his rich, resonant voice and captivating stage presence. His career includes performances at prestigious venues around the world, including for Pope John Paul II, seven U.S. Presidents, and a concert for Nelson Mandela. Known for his versatility across musical genres, DeAndre’s recent portrayal of Sweeney Todd was named one of the Top Ten Best Theatre Performances in San Diego. Upcoming performances include roles in Le Nozze di Figaro, Salome, and Porgy and Bess. DeAndreSimmons.com (Instagram: @DeAndresVoice)

Claire Forstman is a sought-after local pianist and vocal coach. Currently in her second year as a member of Portland Opera’s Resident Artist Studio, Claire brings a wealth of experience and versatility to her work. She has collaborated as a repetiteur and pianist for a wide range of productions, including La Traviata, The Shining, and American Patriots. Claire has worked with numerous Portland-area music organizations, including Portland Opera, the Portland Symphonic Choir, and OPERA IN THE PARK Portland. ClaireForstman.com

Comments