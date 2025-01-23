NW Children's Theater Awarded $40,000 Grant by the National Endowment for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Northwest Children’s Theater has been awarded a $40,000 Arts Projects Grant by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support the creation of an original musical, The Golem’s Gift, written by Benny Zelkowicz and Ezra Weiss. The NEA will award 1,127 Grants for Arts Projects awards nationwide totaling more than $31.8 million as part of the recent announcement of fiscal year 2025 grants.



“The NEA is proud to continue our nearly 60 years of supporting the efforts of organizations and artists that help to shape our country’s vibrant arts sector and communities of all types across our nation,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “It is inspiring to see the wide range of creative projects taking place, including Northwest Children’s Theater.”



Inspired by Jewish folklore, The Golem’s Gift is an original fable about a man made of clay who is determined to repair the world. Overwhelmed by this impossible task, the Golem cannot imagine how his optimism and imagination will affect everyone he meets. Composer Ezra Weiss is a long-time collaborator with NWCT, having written and composed several original productions debuted by NWCT, including Alice in Wonderland: a Jazz Musical and the glittery song-and-dance spectacle, Cinderella.



“I am so thrilled and grateful for this grant, and for this opportunity to continue collaborating with NWCT,” says Weiss. “In this moment when we are craving theater to give us a sense of connection and hope, Benny’s beautiful story still gets me all choked up. The Golem’s Gift is about our potential to make the world a better place, and I can’t wait to share it with you.”



NWCT Artistic Director Sarah Jane Hardy has been dedicated to presenting powerful, thought-provoking work to young audiences, and she is eager for them to experience this latest play in development.



“Our young audiences continue to amaze me with their ability to connect deeply with stories that tackle real-world issues,” says Hardy. “I’m excited for them to experience this new musical, which I believe will resonate with them in meaningful ways.”



NWCT is a 32-year-old nonprofit arts organization that produces everything from Mainstage productions to immersive family arts festivals. NWCT also offers year-round theater classes and camps for budding artists ages 4-14. In April 2023, NWCT opened its new home, THE JUDY, in downtown Portland. THE JUDY has become a central hub for youth arts, serving thousands of families in and around the Portland area.



For more information on other projects included in the NEA’s grant announcement, visit: arts.gov/news.

