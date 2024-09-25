NO MORE CANDY Comes to 21Ten Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Salt & Sage will present the World Premiere of playwright Mikki Gillette’s No More Candy. A queer, feminist, punk rock love story, Gillette’s play introduces us to Desiree and Belinda, college students – one trans, and the other cis.

Their connection leads each to become honest about her past traumas, and to confront the people and systems that have abused them. With so much baggage in their past, though, can they find the courage to be intimate in the present?

This production marks the third collaboration between Gillette and Dean, who paired earlier on The Queers (2022) and My Perfectly Valid Objections (2023).

Content advisory: This show deals with rape, incest, and transphobia.





