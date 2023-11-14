Melissa Etheridge Announces 2024 'I'm Not Broken' Tour Following Broadway Residency

Grammy Award-winning rockstar and activist, Melissa Etheridge, announced today that she'll be back on the road in 2024 for her I'm Not Broken Tour.

Shows kick off on March 14 at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz, CA, and will take Etheridge to several stops across the West Coast and Gulf Coast before finishing on April 20 at the Millennium Theatre at Gold Strike Resort & Casino in Tunica, MS. Folsom's Harris Center for the Arts is the fourth stop on the tour, where she'll be performing Monday, March 18, 2024, at 7:30pm.

Tickets for Melissa's show at the Harris Center for the Arts will go on sale to the public at 10:00am on Friday, November 17. Individual tickets are available at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.

Wrapping up a performance-heavy year, the tour comes as the next chance for fans to catch Melissa on the stage following her critically acclaimed Broadway engagement, My Window at Circle in the Square Theatre. The 3-month long run began in September of 2023, just a year after her return to theatre in her one woman show, My Window – A Journey Through Life. A busy fall for Etheridge, she also released her recent memoir Talking to My Angels on September 5, which debuted at #9 on the New York Times Bestseller list.

Public on-sale for the Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken Tour begins Friday, November 17 at 10:00am local time. Etheridge Nation presale will be available to fan club members starting Tuesday, November 14 at 10:00am local time. Exclusive VIP upgrade packages will also be available for purchase. For other city tickets and additional information, please visit melissaetheridge.com. All announced tour dates are listed below.

Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken US Tour Dates 2024

March 14 – Kaiser Permanente Arena – Santa Cruz, CA

March 15 – The Event Center at Graton Resort & Casino– Rohnert Park, CA

March 16 – Gold Country Casino Resort – Oroville, CA

March 18 – Harris Center – Folsom, CA

March 20 – Revolution – Portland, OR

March 22 – Pantages Theater – Tacoma, WA

March 23 – Orpheum Theatre – Vancouver, BC

March 24 – Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Airway Heights, WA

March 26 – Craterian Theater at The Collier Center for the Performing Arts – Medford, OR

March 27 – Turlock Community Theatre – Turlock, CA

March 29 – Visalia Fox Theatre – Visalia, CA

March 30 – Fantasy Springs Casino Events Center – Indio, CA

April 1 – Belly Up Tavern – Solana Beach, CA

April 2 – Belly Up Tavern – Solana Beach, CA

April 4 – Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center – Santa Clarita, CA

April 5 – Fred Kavli Theatre at Bank of America Performing Arts Center – Thousand Oaks, CA

April 11 – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Event Center – Tampa, FL

April 14 – Venue TBA – Tallahassee, FL

April 16 – Saenger Theatre – Pensacola, FL

April 17 – Montgomery Performing Arts Centre – Montgomery, AL

April 19 – Golden Nugget Grand Event Center – Lake Charles, LA

April 20 – Millennium Theatre at Gold Strike Resort & Casino – Tunica, MS*

*Tickets for select date will be available Friday, December 15 at 10am local time. Artist and local presales will begin at 10am local time on Wednesday, December 13 and Thursday, December 14 respectively.

ABOUT Melissa Etheridge:

Melissa Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. For several years, her popularity grew around such memorable originals as "Bring Me Some Water," "No Souvenirs" and "Ain't It Heavy," for which she won a Grammy in 1992.

Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, Yes I Am (1993). The collection featured the massive hits, "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window," a searing song of longing that brought Etheridge her second Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Performance. In 1995, Etheridge issued her highest charting album, Your Little Secret, which was distinguished by the hit single, "I Want to Come Over."

Her astounding success that year led to Etheridge receiving the Songwriter of the Year honor at the ASCAP Pop Awards in 1996. Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America's favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades. Since her notable rise to fame, Melissa has continued to release several critically acclaimed recordings.

Including This Is M.E., Memphis Rock & Soul, and The Medicine Show. On September 17, 2021, Melissa released her most recent studio project, titled One Way Out. The 9-track album features a collection of songs Etheridge wrote in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s that never made the cut….until now! October 2022 saw Melissa's return to the theatre with her one woman show, My Window – A Journey Through Life.

The critically acclaimed, sold-out run premiered at New World Stages on October 13, 2022. In September of 2023, Melissa fulfilled a life-long dream of hers, debuting My Window as a 3-month headlining engagement at Circle in the Square Theatre on Broadway. On September 5, 2023, Etheridge also released her memoir Talking to My Angels (HarperCollins), which debuted at #9 on the New York Times Bestseller list.