Lakewood Theatre Company Presents THE PEPPERMINT BEAR SHOW 2019: SEASONED GREETINGS

Lakewood Theatre Company will present in December 2019 an all-new version of their annual Holiday Magic Breakfast Theatre production with the presentation of The Peppermint Bear Show 2019: Seasoned Greetings.

Performances will be in Lakewood Center's Community Meeting Room December 7 at 12 PM and December 14, 15, 21, 22 & 23 at 10 AM and 12 PM. Running time is approximately one hour. The theatre is located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego.

Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $12.00 for students. Advance reservations are required. Doors open 1/2 hour before curtain for a light continental breakfast included with your ticket. For tickets call 503-635-3901 or order online at http://www.lakewood-center.org

The story: The Peppermint Bear Show: Seasoned Greetings takes place at the North Pole as the elves are preparing for the holidays. There appears on the scene Joe-Jo, a two-headed dragon that has woken up after a 100-year nap. It seems this dragon only eats every 100 years. It seems it wants to eat elves! Hilarity ensues, however, when their plan is to include Santa's elves on their menu.

The book and lyrics are by Michael Snider with music by Dana Libonati. Snider will also direct and choreograph the Lakewood production. The Peppermint Bear Show first premiered as Cinnamon Bear Show at Portland's Lipman's Department store which then became Frederick and Nelson. It became a popular holiday tradition for over 25 years in numerous cities such as Chicago, New York and Maui before returning to the Portland area in 2013 at the Lakewood Theatre Company.

The performers from area high schools include Stephanie Corneliussen, Ava Johnson, Clover McAvoy, Grady Penna, Madison Morley, Phoebe Gildea, Heather Bach, Evan Gunter, and Kyra Jones. The show also features a special guest appearance by A Man in a Red Suit.

The Peppermint Bear Show 2019: Seasoned Greetings is directed and choreographed by Michael Snider, The book and lyrics are by Michael Snider with music by Dana Libonati. Light design is by Kurt Herman, the stage manager is Micah Steury, the costume designer is Patricia J. Rohrbach, costume coordinator is Jessica Carr Miller, and the producer is Steve Knox.

The Peppermint Bear Show first premiered at Portland's Lipman's Department Store, which then became Fredrick and Nelson. It became a popular Holiday tradition for over 30 years. Since that time the show has been produced in New York and countless cities on the east coast, mid-west and Hawaii.

Lakewood's annual Holiday Breakfast Theatre production is celebrating its 28th year. Audience members enjoy a special holiday continental breakfast 1/2 hour before the show and performers interact with young audience members to help them celebrate the holidays. The performance is suitable for ages 3-12.

Welcome back Peppermint Bear!





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You