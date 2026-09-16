LIZZIE to be Presented at Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre

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Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre will present Lizzie, the rock musical bringing America’s most infamous murder mystery to Portland, Oregon, from October 16 through November 8. Featuring music by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Alan Stevens Hewitt, and Tim Maner, with a book and lyrics by Maner and Cheslik-deMeyer, Lizzie is a story of rage, rock, and revolution centered on the infamous Lizzie Borden case.

What really happened inside the Borden house? This fall, MST and BCMT unleash LIZZIE, the electrifying rock musical that reimagines the infamous Lizzie Borden case through the power of blistering guitars, soaring vocals, and an unapologetically feminist perspective. More riot grrrl rock concert than traditional musical, LIZZIE transforms one of America's most enduring legends into a visceral theatrical experience unlike anything audiences have seen.

Based on the historical events surrounding the 1892 murders of Andrew and Abby Borden, LIZZIE explores the days leading up to the shocking crime through the eyes of four women (Voni Kengla as Lizzie Borden, Jessica Tidd as Emma Borden, Tia Lempert as Alice Russell, and Ashley Moore as Bridget Sullivan), determined to tell their own story. With a thunderous rock score inspired by artists such as Heart, The Runaways, and Bikini Kill, the musical is a bold examination of abuse, repression, freedom, and female rage. The show has earned international acclaim, with productions in more than 100 theaters across 11 countries and multiple Best Musical awards.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 06 Hrs 48 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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