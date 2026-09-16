LIZZIE to be Presented at Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre
A feminist retelling of America's infamous murder mystery stars Voni Kengla, Jessica Tidd, Tia Lempert, and Ashley Moore.
Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre will present Lizzie, the rock musical bringing America’s most infamous murder mystery to Portland, Oregon, from October 16 through November 8. Featuring music by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Alan Stevens Hewitt, and Tim Maner, with a book and lyrics by Maner and Cheslik-deMeyer, Lizzie is a story of rage, rock, and revolution centered on the infamous Lizzie Borden case.
What really happened inside the Borden house? This fall, MST and BCMT unleash LIZZIE, the electrifying rock musical that reimagines the infamous Lizzie Borden case through the power of blistering guitars, soaring vocals, and an unapologetically feminist perspective. More riot grrrl rock concert than traditional musical, LIZZIE transforms one of America's most enduring legends into a visceral theatrical experience unlike anything audiences have seen.
Based on the historical events surrounding the 1892 murders of Andrew and Abby Borden, LIZZIE explores the days leading up to the shocking crime through the eyes of four women (Voni Kengla as Lizzie Borden, Jessica Tidd as Emma Borden, Tia Lempert as Alice Russell, and Ashley Moore as Bridget Sullivan), determined to tell their own story. With a thunderous rock score inspired by artists such as Heart, The Runaways, and Bikini Kill, the musical is a bold examination of abuse, repression, freedom, and female rage. The show has earned international acclaim, with productions in more than 100 theaters across 11 countries and multiple Best Musical awards.
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Join us for the 2026–2027 Season
Portland Center Stage at The Armory (9/27-6/27)
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LIZZIE
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