ARCADIA to Open Portland Stage's 53rd Season

NEW! Oregon Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oregon & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Portland Stage opens its 53rd season this fall with Tom Stoppard's acclaimed Arcadia, running September 30–October 25, 2026. Nearly 25 years after Portland Stage last produced the play in 2002, Arcadia returns in an entirely new production that invites audiences to rediscover Stoppard's dazzling collision of romance, history, mathematics and mystery.

Winner of the Olivier Award for Best Play, Arcadia moves between two centuries in the same English country house. In 1809, brilliant young Thomasina Coverly begins to uncover ideas far ahead of her time, while in the present day, three researchers attempt to piece together the mysteries of what happened at the estate nearly 200 years earlier. As the two timelines intertwine, the play explores love, loss, knowledge and our endless desire to make sense of the past.

“Arcadia is one of my favorite plays,” said Artistic Director Anita Stewart. “Stoppard has an amazing ability to interweave multiple themes in unexpected ways. At its heart, this is a passionate love story, but it is surrounded by garden history, chaos theory, and a magical interweaving of time that takes my breath away.

While this production offers a completely new interpretation of Arcadia, Costume Designer Jacqueline Firkins previously worked on the 2002 production. Firkins brings a new vision to the characters and their two distinct worlds in the production. Portland Stage is also thrilled to welcome back actors Casey Killoran (previously seen in The Laugh Track, 2026), Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper (previously seen in The Play That Goes Wrong, 2024) and Kat Moraros (previously seen in Tribes, 2014).

Directed by Christopher Grabowski, who returns after helming last season's production of The Laugh Track, the production features Rebecca Whitney Klein (Thomasina Coverly), Parker Drown (Septimus Hodge), Casey Killoran (Lady Croom/Hannah Jarvis), Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper (Captain Brice/Bernard Nightingale), Alex Brightwell (Ezra Chater/Valentine Coverly), George Sopko (Jellaby/Richard Noakes), Nathaniel Cummons (Augustus/Gus Coverly), and Kat Mararos (Chloe Coverly).

The creative team includes Anita Stewart (Scenic Design), Jacqueline Firkins (Costume Design), Mary Lana Rice (Lighting Design), Seth Asa Sengel (Sound Design), and Myles C. Hatch (Stage Management).

Arcadia is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com.

Need more Oregon Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming