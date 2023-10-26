Irving Berlin's HOLIDAY INN Comes to Lakewood Theatre Company Next Month

Join Lakewood Theatre Company for the new musical Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn and celebrate an entire year’s worth of holidays in just a short couple of hours! Audiences of all ages will be captivated by this glittering show, featuring Irving Berlin’s greatest hit songs, which will be presented by Lakewood Theatre Company, Nov. 10 – December 17, 2023, on the Headlee Mainstage at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Lakewood’s production is a fresh take on the 1942 musical film that starred Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. Featuring more than 20 songs from “America’s Songwriter,” Irving Berlin, it was adapted for the stage by Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge. This reimagined production now entitled Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn premiered in 2014 at the Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut and in 2016 premiered on Broadway starring Bryce Pinkham and Corbin Bleu. The show features such Irving Berlin hits as “Blue Skies,” “Easter Parade,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,” “Heat Wave,” “White Christmas,” “Be Careful, It’s My Heart,” and many more.

Performances are Thurs-Sat at 7:30 PM, Sundays, at 2:00 PM, one Saturday (Dec. 2) at 2:00 PM, and two Wednesday performances (Nov. Dec. 15 and Dec. 6) at 7:30 PM. Lakewood Theatre Company features an intimate 220-seat theatre located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego. The Title Sponsors for Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn are Don & Jessie Adams and Don & Marilyn Nutting. The Directorial Sponsor is The Aldrich Group, and the Music Sponsors are Sen. Bob Packwood & Elaine Franklin.

Ticket prices are $45 for adults and $42 for seniors. Other discounts are available for students and groups. For additional information and tickets call the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at Click Here.

Special note: On Wednesdays Nov. 15 and Dec. 6, the theatre continues its Wine or Whiskey on Wednesday program called WOW: 25-35. For audience-goers 35 and under, tickets are priced at $25 each. Use the code WOW25 when ordering tickets online to get this special discount. At these performances there will be a complimentary wine tasting one hour before curtain courtesy of an Oregon vineyard/distillery. OLCC rules apply! Bring your ID for the tasting!

Lakewood’s production of Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn is directed by Dennis Corwin. The musical director and conductor is Cyndy Ramsey-Rier and Choreography is by Laura Hiszczynskyj.

The Story: Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn tells the story of a song-and-dance trio Jim, Lila, and Ted. Jim Hardy (William Shindler) having grown tired of the flurry of life in New York City, proposes marriage to trio partner Lila Dixon (Megan Misslin) and urges her to leave for a farm he’s purchased in the Connecticut countryside. The trio’s manager (Dan Bahr) has other plans for them; but Jim stands firm in leaving showbiz, leaving the remaining trio partners Ted Hannover (Xander Dean) and fiancée Lila to go on the road as a duo.

With his former partners away, Jim starts his new life as a farmer, but is soon disappointed to find that farming isn’t what he was expecting. Just as Jim starts to reconsider his new lifestyle, he meets a local schoolteacher, Linda Mason (Tasha Danner), who he discovers is a former performer. Together with Linda’s friend, Louise (Joan Freed), and Jim’s Broadway friends, the Connecticut farm is transformed into an inn, only open on holidays when the Broadway performers are available to perform. What will become of Jim and Lila’s engagement? Will the Holiday Inn be a success? You’ll have to join us to find out!

The talented ensemble playing multiple roles features Shaayan Punj, Briggs Haskett, Tawni Peterson, Alika Bright, Cherish Hales, Liberty Dolence, Patti Westby, Melody Wells-Benitez, Brendan Long, Robert Altieri, Blake Isaac, Teague Shattuck, Liz O'Donnell, Lorna Baxter, Jeff George, and Dylan Anthony Macabitas.

Artistic Staff: Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn is directed by Dennis Corwin. The Music Director and Conductor is Cyndy Ramsey-Rier, Choreography is by Laura Hiszczynskyj, the Stage Manager is Hailee G. Foster, Sound Design is by Marcus Storey, Set Design is by John Gerth, the Costume Designer is Janelle Sutton, the Assistant Stage Manager is Cassie Kanios, Lighting Design is by Demetri Pavlatos, Prop design is by Micah Stuery, and the producer is Steve Knox.