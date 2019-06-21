Ten Imago Artists present film, dance, theatre and visual arts; for two evenings only.

Imago Theatre presents Soiree #2, an evening of eclectic works by eight emerging Imago artists and several veterans. Dance, film, theatre, clown, spoken word and visual art will fill Imago Theatre, 17 SE 8th Ave., for two nights only on Friday, June 21st and Saturday, June 22nd at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $10 ($15 includes wine) and can be purchased at 503.231.9581 or at the door. Rated R.

Included in the evening is acclaimed Portland filmmaker and media artist Jim Blashfield, along with ten Imago writers, directors, choreographers and a photographer.



Hosting this eclectic evening of veteran and emerging Imago artists is humorist, actor, dancer and comedian Mark Mullaney (FROGZ, ZooZoo). Artistic Co-Director Carol Triffle joins the group with a Triffle/Griesar original song, and photo exhibit by company resident composer Katie Griesar is featured in the lobby. Original dance by Andrea Larreta (To Fly Again), Sumi Wu (Stage Left Lost), and Amy Katrina Bryan (To Fly Again) fill out the evening, along with original theatre, mask works, clown theatre, and spoken word staged by Kyle Delamarter (Pebble), Nathaniel Holder (To Fly Again), Stephanie Woods (Pimento & Pullman), Devin James (La Belle), Jake Ottosen (To Fly Again) and Megan Skye Hale (The Reunion).



Blashfield is best known for the music videos he and his studio created with producer Melissa Marsland for musicians Talking Heads, Joni Mitchell, Nu Shooz, Paul Simon, Peter Gabriel, Michael Jackson, and Tears for Fears. Blashfield Studio's videos have received a Cannes Gold Lion, a Grammy and several MTV Music Award nominations and awards. Blashfield will screen two shorts: The Tasseled Loafers (11 minutes), a reinterpretation of Hector Berlioz's "Dream of a Witches' Sabbath," and Vanity (2.5 minutes), a 1950s film promoting "better living through chemistry," transformed into a funny, provocative, and slightly disturbing visual meditation.



Megan Skye Hale, Artistic Director of Steep and Thorny Way, stages a clown piece Top. Jake Ottosen presents a clown theatre work The Maestro. Devin James will perform two spoken word pieces Heartbreak Symphony (4ish minutes) and The Case (2ish minutes). Andrea Larreta choreographs and performs In the Back of My Mind with dancer Erin Nichole Boyt. Sumi Wu choreographs herself in Bricolage. Nathaniel Holder joins Mary Rose in the physical theater improvisation piece Visited. Stephanie Woods leads with partner Samuel Summer in Malady, Passport & Punchline. Amy Katrina Bryan choreographs a moment of a complete but empty world "Retrovertigo" with dancers Andrea Larreta, Sumi Wu and Erin Boyt.

Soirée #2

June 21-22

Just two shows, Fri/Sat 7:30PM

TICKETS: ONLY $10 | 503.231.9581

Imago Theatre, 17 SE 8th Avenue





