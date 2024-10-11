FLY BY NIGHT to Open at Gallery Theater This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gallery Theater of McMinnville, Oregon will present Fly By Night, on Friday, October 11, 2024. The opening night performance will be followed by a reception for patrons, cast, and the Production Team.

In this darkly comic rock-fable, a melancholy sandwich maker's humdrum life is intersected by two entrancing sisters. A sweeping ode to young love set against the backdrop of the Northeast blackout of 1965, Fly By Night is a tale about making your way and discovering hope in a world beset by darkness.

Director Seth Renne says: "This show is all about connections. Not just the obvious ones, but those invisible threads that tie us to people, places, and moments in ways we don't always see. It speaks to those times in life when we feel a bit lost, when everything seems uncertain, but reminds us that even in the darkest moments, we're never really alone. There's always something-someone-connecting us."

Conceived by: Kim Rosenstock

Written by: Will Connolly, Michael Mitnick, and Kim Rosenstock

Directed by: Seth Renne

Featuring: Sean Soren Brady, Sawyer Buyagawan, Nehemiah Creel, Walter Haight, Sean Keller, Betsy Joan LeClair, Beth Sobo Turk

Show dates: October 11 to November 3

Show times: Fridays 7:30 p.m., Saturdays 7:30 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m.

Ticket prices: Adult $20, Senior $18, Student $16

Recommended ages: 11+

