Experience Theatre Project Presents TURN OF THE SCREW: A Livestream Theatrical Event May 1

Experience Theatre Project is meeting this crisis with innovation by presenting a full-length live stream of The Turn of the Screw by Jeffrey Hatcher on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 7:30PM PST. The stream, creatively designed, implemented, and executed for a live stream audience, will be viewable online at the ETP website and simulcast to YouTube and Facebook. The show is free to the public. Donations encouraged.

This fully produced, professional presentation of a classic ghost story will be streamed live ONE NIGHT ONLY to a global audience. The show will be presented and performed from actors' homes, off script, in costume, complete with lighting and sound designs that will be run by a home-based crew controlling lighting and sound cues through smart devices.

Live theater is evolving as we speak," says founding artistic director Alisa Stewart. "Even after Governor Brown lifts the shelter at home order, live theater will face its greatest hurdle: a great reduction in numbers due to audiences weary of being in the same room/space with other people to watch a show. We are a small company. We are fortunate that we are able to make quick decisions and are in a position to innovate, which is our mission. We are exploring new avenues of live theater storytelling that may be adapted by other companies, locally and nationally, for presentation on a much larger scale. From creative use of webcams and audio capturing to controlling lights and sound remotely, we are confident that audiences will enjoy this evolutionary new "livestream theatre," being crafted right here in Oregon".

The Turn of the Screw is directed by immersive director Alisa Stewart and features Drammy award-winning actress Gwendolyn Duffy as "the woman" and James Luster as "the man." Costume design by Alisa Stewart. Stage Managed by Jenn Lindell.

Event poster and marketing image is attached. Actor photos will be shared when ready.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Experience Theatre Project has had to postpone its spring event "Monty Python's Live Trivia Event" originally scheduled for April 18, and the planned summer celebration event, the 2020 Westside Shakespeare Festival. The festival was to feature The Merry Wives of Windsor by William Shakespeare, and was to employ no less than 38 people. These cancellations are a devastating blow to ETP's spring and summer programs, and has hit performers, designers, and crew members especially hard who rely on live theater productions as a source of income.





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You