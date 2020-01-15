EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS Comes to Milagro Theatre

Starting February 6, 2020, Milagro presents the Oregon Premiere of Caridad Svich's En El Tiempo de Las Mariposas, based on the novel by Julia Álvarez, directed by Christy Drogosch. En El Tiempo de Las Mariposas runs from February 6 - 29 on the Milagro Mainstage.

Living in the Dominican Republic under the oppressive regime of Rafael Trujillo, four sisters are forced to rethink their values in order to change the fate of the country they love. Through music, magic, and memory, watch the Mirabal sisters as they undergo the difficult personal transformations necessary to finally emerge as Las Mariposas, international symbols of hope and resistance.



En El Tiempo de Las Mariposas is a theatrical adaptation of Julia Álvarez's novel In the Time of the Butterflies, a historical fiction novel based on the lives of the Mirabal sisters.





ENSEMBLE

Paulina Jaeger | Patria

Yesenia Lopez | Minerva

Evangel McVicker | Maria Teresa "Mate"

Carlos Manzano | DJ/Trujillo/Lio/Rufino

Ana Pardo | Adele "Dede" (Mejor)

Yolanda Porter | Mujer Americana

Siumara Samayoa | Dede (Menor)



CREATIVE TEAM

Playwright | Caridad Svich

Director | Christy Drogosch

Costume Designer | Marychris Mass

Sound Designer | Lawrence Siulagi

Props Design | Grant Thackray

Stage Manager | Yasmin Wigfall



MORE INFORMATION

milagro.org | https://milagro.org/event/mariposas/





