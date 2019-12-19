December 19th Update: IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Portland Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Portland:

Best Actor in a Musical

Victor Polanco - NEWSIES - Gallery Theater 20%

Ryan Alvarado - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 10%

Asher Ross - SHIVER - OCT 7%

Best Actor in a Play

Charles Grant - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 18%

Richardo Vazquez - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - The Vault 17%

Anthony Green - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - The Vault 8%

Best Actress in a Musical

Paola Hernandez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 15%

Sophia Takla - ELLA ENCHANTED - Oregon Children's Theatre 10%

Hannah Sapitan - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Stumptown Stages 8%

Best Actress in a Play

Shelley B. Shelley - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 26%

Clara Liis-Hillier - HURL - Corrib Theatre 10%

Lauren Steele - QUEENS GIRL IN THE WORLD - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 8%

Best Choreography

William Carlos Angulo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 20%

Freila Merencio - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - The Vault 17%

Peggy Taphorn - FOOTLOOSE - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 11%

Best Costume Design

Melissa Heller - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 19%

Morgan Meister - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 14%

Darrin J. Pufall-Purdy - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 13%

Best Director of a Musical

May Adrales - IN THE HEIGTS - Portland Center Stage 14%

Jayne Stevens & Wesley Hanson - SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 12%

Jessica Wallenfels - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 11%

Best Director of a Play

Scott Palmer - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 24%

James Dixon - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 20%

Dorinda Toner - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Twilight Theater Company 6%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical

IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 15%

NEWSIES - Gallery Theater 12%

SHIVER - OCT 10%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play

THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 25%

BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 17%

THE WOLVES - Portland Playhouse 8%

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Curtis Allen - NEWSIES - Gallery Theater 14%

Alex Nicholson - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 8%

Ezra Johnson - OLIVER! - Eastside Theater Company 7%

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Ricardo Vasquez - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 20%

Gerrin Delane Mitchell - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 14%

Chris Murphy - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Twilight Theater Company 12%

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Kelsey Hoeffel - SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 12%

Hannah Sapitan - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 11%

Lillian Castillo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 8%

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Yesenia Lopez - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 21%

Shani Harris Bagwell - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 7%

Shareen Jacobs - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 7%

Best Lighting Design

Gabriel Costales - THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 25%

Rusty Tennant - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 21%

David Castaneda - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 11%

Best Musical

IN THE HEIGHTS - Portland Center Stage 13%

NEWSIES - Gallery Theater 13%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 9%

Best Musical Direction

Darcy White - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Lakewood Theater 17%

Eric Nordin - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 15%

Alan Lytle/Mak Kastelic - FOOTLOOSE - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 11%

Best Play

THE ISLAND IN WINTER OR, LA ISLA EN INVIERNO - Bag&Baggage Productions 23%

BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 18%

THE WOLVES - Portland Playhouse 6%

Best Set Design

Tyler Buswell - BOOTYCANDY - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/OUTwright 18%

Sean O'Skea - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 12%

John Ellingson - MARY POPPINS - NWCT 10%

Best Sound Design

Brian K. Moen - FOOTLOOSE - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 16%

Phillip Johnson - THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS! - Oregon Children's Theatre 15%

Jeff Peterson - SOUTH PACIFIC - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 14%

