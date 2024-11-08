Chamber Music Northwest To Present Dover Quartet With New Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate Commission

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chamber Music Northwest will present Dover Quartet for a concert featuring string quartets by Mendelssohn and Dvořák, and a much-anticipated new work by Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 23 at The Old Church.

For this concert, violinist Jonathan Ong will join Dover Quartet members Bryan Lee (violin), Julianne Lee (viola), and Camden Shaw (cello). Ong is the first violinist of the renowned Verona Quartet (CMNW's 2018 Protégé Project Ensemble) who will be stepping in for Dover violinist Joel Link, who cannot perform in this concert due to unforeseen circumstances. CMNW is thrilled to bring together two of their finest Protégé alumni ensembles for this special concert.

Since their summer at CMNW as our 2013 Protégé Ensemble, the dynamic precision and power of the two-time Grammy-nominated Dover Quartet has made them one of the world's most lauded chamber ensembles. After being named one of the greatest string quartets of the last 100 years by BBC Music Magazine, the Dovers return to Portland for the first time since 2021. We will take in their masterful performances of Mendelssohn and Dvořák string quartets, as well as the Pacific Northwest Premiere of a new CMNW co-commissioned work by Chickasaw composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate, written especially for them. This is a not-to-be-missed, rare opportunity to experience the Dover Quartet!

Presented in collaboration with Oregon Bach Festival.

Dover Quartet is represented by Curtis Artist Management at Curtis Institute of Music.

From Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim: “The Dover Quartet made their stunning Portland debut as CMNW Protégés in 2013, and they went on to have the biggest career of any young string quartet in the world over the last decade. We are particularly proud of them because we taught some of the individual members when they were teenagers. We welcome them back for an exciting Portland homecoming with their program of strong American roots including a CMNW co-commission by Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate and Dvořák's beloved ‘American' Quartet.”

CONCERT PROGRAM

JEROD IMPICHCHAACHAAHA' TATE Abokkoli' Taloowa' (Woodland Songs)*

Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet No. 4 in E Minor, Op. 44, No. 2

ANTONIN DVOŘÁK String Quartet No. 12 in F Major, Op. 96 (“American”)

*CMNW Co-Commission • Pacific Northwest Premiere

Musicians

Dover Quartet

Joel Link, violin*

Bryan Lee, violin

Julianne Lee, viola

Camden Shaw, cello

*Jonathan Ong—first violinist of the renowned Verona Quartet—will join the Dover Quartet for this concert. Jonathan will be stepping in for Dover violinist Joel Link, who cannot perform in this concert due to unforeseen circumstances.

Comments