Cast Set for DOGFIGHT at Bridgetown Portland Musical

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre has revealed the cast for Pasek and Paul's award-winning musical, Dogfight. Bridgetown Conservatory is also unveiling its new banner for theatrical productions, BRIDGETOWN PORTLAND MUSICAL THEATRE, to differentiate from its educational programming and its Salem educational and theatrical programming (initiated in June 2024).

The hauntingly beautiful musical, Dogfight, by Pasek and Paul (Music and Lyrics) and Peter Duchan (Book), was praised by countless critics and nominated for numerous awards, winning the 2013 Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical. Based on the 1991 Warner Brothers film and screenplay by Bob Comfort, the musical tells a story that will linger long after the performance.

The story: It's November 21, 1963. On the eve of their deployment to a small but growing conflict in Southeast Asia, three young Marines set out for one final boys' night of debauchery, partying and maybe a little trouble. But, when Corporal Eddie Birdlace meets Rose, an awkward and idealistic waitress whom he enlists to win a cruel bet with his fellow recruits, she rewrites the rules of the game and teaches him the power of love and compassion.

Rick Lewis, Artistic Director and Founder of Bridgetown Conservatory said: "I had the opportunity to see Dogfight Off-Broadway during the last week of its run. I was devastated by the story and the music. The opportunity to re-tell this beautiful and heartbreaking story with our amazing cast is a gift."

The Bridgetown production will be directed by Kevin Paul Clark, with music supervision by Rick Lewis, music direction by Alicia Barrett. Set design: Cheryl Orlando; Sound design: Leilani Ellig; Lighting design: Shaleen Reid-Holbrook; Stage Manager: Jack Solari.

The Dogfight cast features: Sophie Mackay (Rose), Grant Goldman (Eddie), Aliyah Lamb (Marcy), Aidan Brown (Boland), Thomas "TJ" Lake (Bernstein), Tasha Danner (Mama), Samantha Blaine (Ruth), David Stephens (Gibbs), Jacob Hungerford (Stevens) and Bennett Buchholz (Fector).

The production is presented with the generous support of Ronni S. Lacroue Fund of Oregon Community Foundation and Keith & Roberta Watson.

Performances are in the Bridgetown Black Box Theatre. Thursdays/Fridays, July 11, 12,18 & 19 at 7:30pm; and Saturdays/Sundays July 13, 14, 20 & 21 at 2:30pm.

Tickets available online at: https://www.simpletix.com/e/dogfight-tickets-172187

