Aggregate Collective, New Theatre Incubator, Launches Inaugural Project

Aggregate Collective, a theatre incubator supporting the development of new creative works, announces mission and inaugural project. Created by a group of multi-hyphenated theatre makers wanting to expand ethnic, cultural, social-economic and gender representation in the theatre industry, Aggregate Collective's mission is to support artists during the early stages of a creative endeavor through radical hospitality and shared learning. The Collective has chosen Ian Brandon, Matthew Buckley Smith, and Anne Marie Thompson as its first Artist Cohort and will feature their concept musical Exit Right for the 2022-23 season starting this summer. (See pages 2-3 for full biographies)

Participants in this incubator program benefit from the Collective's combined expertise, network and experience. Once confirmed, the Artist Cohort's incubator experience is defined through conversations embraced in radical hospitality which inform workshop titles, artistic discussions and determine the types of community forums that may be helpful to enhance their creative process and continued development. Also, Aggregate Collective facilitates a week-long workshop residency in Southern Oregon for the Artist Cohort to collaborate with members of the Collective. For Exit Right, the residency will take place July 15 - July 22 in Grants Pass, Oregon, at the multimedia performance venue called The Hivve. In addition, and in honor of their second core value; shared learning, they invite the Artist Cohort and members to participate in a podcast titled, In the Aggregate. The first episode will be released Fall 2022 and will discuss discoveries made about new work development during their residency.

"What better time than now to create a way to empower artists to support other artists in a format that is intentional and equitable?" asks Aggregate Collective co-founder and member, Julia Cuppy. "There is, also, so much to learn from other industries on how to support new work. Using an incubator model, from the tech industry centered on radical hospitality and shared learning, each Artist Cohort will be supported during the residency based on their specific needs. The Collective is interested in expanding the concept of radical hospitality by providing a support structure artists can access at any point after the residency."

Aggregate Collective invites any performing artist to become a member and encourages individuals to show up, apply and discuss alignment of mission to ensure the Collective can meet their specific needs. Members act as facilitators in the development process which is reciprocal in nature. Responsibilities fluctuate to meet each specific project and may include working as a collaborating artist, educator, administrator, production staff or audience member. Each member requests their desired role, provides availability and is matched with future projects when available. Current members of the Collective are Julia Cuppy, Jaese Lecuyer, Leo Yu-Ning Chang, Bradley Behrmann, Estrella Cervantes, Anthony Zelig, Kristen Fogle, Andrea Lara and Janeen McGinnis. (See pages 3-4 for full biographies)

ABOUT THE MUSICAL

Exit Right

Music by Ian Brandon

Lyrics by Anne-Marie Thompson

Book by Matthew Buckley Smith

Directed by Jaese Lecuyer

A "two time-bending concept musicals in one" simultaneous performance: a contemporary twist on the classic murder mystery.

ABOUT THE ARTIST COHORT

Ian Brandon (Composer) is originally from London where he worked as a Composer, Music Director, Actor, Vocal Arranger and Orchestrator in the West End and on National/European Tours. Since moving to California, recent U.S. composing credits include: Lit (California Center For The Arts, Escondido), Making Ends Meet (New York Workshop), Walks of Life (Blindspot Collective, La Jolla Playhouse), A Christmas Carol (Lamb's Players Theatre, Coronado), Cat (Theatre Of Note, L.A.), Hall Pass (WOW Festival, La Jolla Playhouse), The Winter's Tale (Coronado Playhouse), Stuck, Warm It Up (Canyon Crest, San Diego) and Wake Up Brother Bear (Casa Del Prado Theatre, San Diego). Since moving to the US, his Music Direction/Conducting credits include: Hair (The Old Globe), The Wizard Of Oz (Moonlight Amphitheater, Vista), Victoria & Victor Mature Cabaret (Bodhi Tree, San Diego/Palm Springs), Alice (Lamb's Players Theatre, Coronado), Chasing Fear (Cygnet Theatre), Cancelled, A Kind of Weather (Diversionary Theatre) and Ragtime (Arena Stage, Washington D.C.). Ian has Musically Directed and taught at many of the top Drama Conservatories in London he was the resident Composer and Music Director at the Bridewell Theatre in London for many years and his original songs continue to be performed in the West End and Off-Broadway. www.ianbrandon.com

Anne-Marie Thompson (Lyricist) is the author of Audiaton (Story Line Press, 2013), winner of the Donald Justice Poetry Prize. A pianist-turned-poet, she has taught music, writing, and literature at Johns Hopkins University, Westminster College, Lincoln University, and the Syracuse Downtown Writers Center. She has received fellowships and awards from Sewanee Writers' Conference, West Chester Poetry Conference, The Athens Centre in Greece, and the Yeats Society in Sligo, Ireland. Recent work appears in Ploughshares, Poetry Northwest, 32 Poems, and other venues. Originally from southeast Texas, she now lives in Syracuse, New York, with her husband and son. https://www.annemariethompsonpoet.com/

Matthew Buckley Smith (Librettist) is the author of Midlife, winner of the 2021 Richard Wilbur Award, and Dirge for an Imaginary World, winner of the 2011 Able Muse Book Award. His poems, stories, and essays have appeared in numerous national magazines and anthologies, including American Life in Poetry and Best American Poetry. His plays have been produced in Baltimore, London, New York City, and Washington, D.C. He hosts the NSFW books podcast SLEERICKETS and lives in North Carolina with his wife and daughters.

ABOUT THE COLLECTIVE

Julia Cuppy (Co-Founder & Producer) discovered her passion for supporting artists and new work during her tenure at La Jolla Playhouse where she was the Director of Education and Outreach responsible for multiple programs that served over 30,000 students, teachers, and patrons. In addition, she commissioned a new play for young audiences written by some of America's most exciting playwrights such as Idris Goodwin, Gregg Mozgala and A.A. Brenner through the POP Tour program. She also served on the senior leadership team that produced Ike Holter's PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER, Melissa Ross' THE LUCKIEST, Keith Bunin's THE COAST STARLIGHT, John Lequizamo, Ben Velez, and David Kamp's KISS MY AZTEC, Lauren Yee's CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND, and Rajiv Joseph, Bill Sherman, and Kirsten Childs's FLY directed by Jeffrey Seller. That defining time motivated her to further the Playhouse's mission of being a safe harbor for the unsafe and surprising in her own way by establishing intentional and equitable spaces for artists from all backgrounds by creating Aggregate Collective with her co-founder Jaese Lecuyer. As an educator, she holds space for students to be brave and discover their voice as artists. She has taught at San Diego State University, high schools in Oregon and California and is a member of the Educational Theatre Association and Musical Theatre Educators Alliance. As a theatremaker, she loves the creative process of shaping a character and a story through collaborative rehearsal practices, either as an actor, director, dramaturg or producer. Favorite projects include: La Jolla Playhouse's HOME OF THE BRAVE and BD Wong and Wayne Barker's MISTER DOCTOR. Member of AEA. Education: MFA Musical Theatre - San Diego State University. MAT Theatre Education - Southern Oregon University. www.juliacuppy.com

Jaese Lecuyer (Co-Founder & Director) is a multi-disciplinary artist and facilitator based in Medford, OR. Before returning to finish his bachelor's degree in both theatre and dance studies at Cal Poly Humboldt (Arcata, CA), he worked professionally as a director, choreographer and theater arts educator. Jaese feels extremely fortunate to have collaborated with various high schools and arts organizations including, Teen Musical Theatre of Oregon (Medford, OR) and La Jolla Playhouse (San Diego, CA). He's performed as both a dancer and vocalist throughout North America, and from 2006-2009 was on faculty at Cal Poly Humboldt, where he taught dance for the School of Dance, Music and Theatre program. He believes the arts are an integral part of education and enhance skills such as communication, co-operation, problem solving and empathy which he feels are fundamental to an inclusive, healthy and just society. In addition, he is fascinated by the intersections between anthropology, theatre and dance and believes we all share a rich and fascinating legacy largely based upon collaboration, imagination and survival. Jaese is excited to be participating as a co-founder of Aggregate Collective and is passionate about discovering the various ways the organization may best support artists in the development of their new works.

Anthony Zelig (Production Manager) began his theatre life as an actor, studying and performing in Montreal and New York, before transitioning to life behind-the-scenes. Some notable shows he has worked on, in various capacities, include the original productions of Full Gallop; I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change; The Vagina Monologues; Hedwig & The Angry Inch; tick...tick...Boom! and others. Anthony also worked on the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Hedwig. While living in NYC, Anthony devoted many hours during 18 years as a volunteer for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, helping to raise tens of thousands of dollars and participating in over 50 fundraising events. Since moving to San Diego nearly 6 years ago, Anthony spent 5 years at Coronado Playhouse as a lighting and sound designer, resident producer, production manager, marketing associate and member of the Board of Directors. In addition, he was instrumental in helping to create San Diego's Theatre Alliance and served for two years as an Administrator and Co-Chair. Currently, Anthony is the Patron Services & Marketing Manager at San Diego Junior Theatre and in June will be joining the board of the San Diego Performing Arts League.