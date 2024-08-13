ANNIE, CHICAGO, THE ILLUSIONISTS And More On Sale At Broadway In Birmingham

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets to CHICAGO, THE ILLUSIONISTS – MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS and ANNIE will go on sale to the public on Monday, Aug. 19 at 10:00 a.m. These engagements are part of the 24–25 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM Series and will be held at the BJCC Concert Hall.

Tickets will be available at BroadwayInBirmingham.com, BJCC.org and Ticketmaster.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

CHICAGO

Nov. 19–24, 2024

BJCC Concert Hall

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

In the whirlwind of Chicago's Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail's most notorious murderesses—vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy.

Broadway's longest-running musical has been razzle dazzling audiences for 27 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy, we're just getting started.

THE ILLUSIONISTS – MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS

Dec. 3–4, 2024

BJCC Concert Hall

Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at THE ILLUSIONISTS – MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS, a mind-blowing showcase featuring jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. THE ILLUSIONISTS has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

ANNIE

Jan. 14–19, 2025

BJCC Concert Hall

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production – just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

ANNIE, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

Please note: BroadwayInBirmingham.com, BJCC.org, Ticketmaster.com and the BJCC Central Ticket Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 24–25 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

Comments