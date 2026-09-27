AN SCEAL: SAMHAIN X DIA DE NUERTOS To Be Performed This October

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Following a sold-out debut, An Scéal ('The Story' in Irish Gaelic) returns with its second annual program, this year centered on Samhain and Día de Muertos. Samhain, the ancient Celtic festival marking the end of the harvest and the thinning of the veil between the living and the dead, meets Día de Muertos, the Mexican tradition of honoring ancestors through ofrendas (offerings), celebration, and remembrance, rooted in a shared impulse to gather and remember those who came before us.



The show is directed by Michael Cavazos and produced and curated by Daye Thomas.

Co-Hosted by Nurys Herrera and Joellen Sweeney; Devising ensemble Dylan Hankins, Cynthia Shur Petts, and Carlos-Zenen Trujillo; Guest performers include Pedro Dominguez, Jonathan Hernandez, Paulina Jaeger-Rosete, Kharisma Kween, and Déas Meyer-Crosby, and Geraldine Murray.

The performance brings together Irish and Latine artists including musicians, storytellers, actors, and cultural practitioners. The program unfolds as a sequence of short works, personal stories, and traditional forms, moving between artists and disciplines throughout the night.

An Scéal (which translates to 'the story' in Irish) is the result of that desire. We wanted to return to a style of performance that feels fireside, that embraces true resourcefulness, and brings audiences physically closer to performers. Corrib Theatre is a theatre company, but we are also a cultural institution, and we wanted our work to include culture-bearers who practice traditional music, dance, language, and storytelling. We also wanted to replicate the distinctly Irish tradition of gathering in the pub to share stories.

An Scéal is our answer to these desires. Join us for a local, casual, handcrafted, and intimate celebration of the season!

Performances run Oct 7-10 at Kells Irish Restaurant and Pub, 112 SW 2nd Ave. Oct 16-18 at Kilo D'Cofi NE, 1615 NE Killingsworth St. Tickets are priced $22-$30; $15 Student. 503-389-0579 https://www.corribtheatre.org/an-sceal-samhain

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