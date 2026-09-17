Portland Center Stage Marks 20 Years at The Armory

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Portland Center Stage celebrates 20 years at the historic Armory with a milestone season commemorating the past, honoring the present, and envisioning a bright future for the second-largest live theatre company in the state. Moving into the newly renovated Armory in 2006 began a new chapter for PCS, cementing its status as a cornerstone of the Pearl District and the Portland arts community. This anniversary season marks the beginning of another chapter for PCS as it emerges with joy and resilience from a financial crisis that threatened to close the doors for good.

“The Armory remains an incredible home for Portland Center Stage as we look ahead with fortitude and continue to serve generations of people with transformative plays, musicals, classes, and community programs,” says PCS Artistic Director Marissa Wolf.

Managing Director Heather de Michele adds, “I'm thrilled to have this convergent moment to express gratitude for the visionaries who got us here, the stewards who've kept us here, and the community who will carry us forward for years to come.”

The history of The Armory is closely tied to the history of Portland itself. Originally built in 1891 as the National Guard Armory Annex, The Armory served as a site for National Guard troops to drill, complete with a basement shooting range. Due to the lack of other large venues in the city, The Armory evolved into a community gathering place by the start of the 20th century. In addition to hosting exhibitions, amateur boxing events, and conferences, Presidents Taft, Wilson, and Theodore Roosevelt all gave speeches at The Armory. In the 1940s–1990s, The Armory hosted legendary Portland Wrestling matches, played home to a professional basketball league, provided shelter for Vanport Flood refugees, and served as a concert venue for many national acts.

Following a massive renovation, The Armory re-opened to the public as the new home of Portland Center Stage with a production of West Side Story on October 1, 2006. It was the first performing arts facility in the country and the first building on the National Register of Historic Places to achieve the US Green Building Council's LEED Platinum rating. The Armory now stands as a cultural anchor for the Pearl District.

"The past twenty years have been truly transformative for the Pearl District. What was once a heavily industrial area is now a vibrant mixed use neighborhood featuring some of the best culture, food, and shopping that Portland has to offer,” says de Michele. “We're so proud that Portland Center Stage at The Armory remains a part of it and that we can share this amazing facility with the community."

The 2026–2027 season of plays, titled Then. Now. Next., was selected with the past, present, and future of PCS firmly in mind. New productions of previous audience favorites Little Shop of Horrors and The 39 Steps represent the first ten years of Portland Center Stage at The Armory. Kate Hamill's adaptation of Pride and Prejudice exemplifies a current, strong relationship with a living playwright, as PCS has produced three other Hamill works to date. Co-productions of Kim's Convenience with Indiana Repertory Theatre and Baltimore's Everyman Theatre and Peter Pan Goes Wrong with Seattle Rep also speak to the present day, when sharing resources to produce high-quality collaborative theatre makes sense both artistically and economically. Productions of a.k. payne's Furlough's Paradise and York Walker's Covenant demonstrate PCS's commitment to championing plays by exciting emerging writers whose work will have a long-lasting impact on the American theatre.

“This season feels like a celebration, not only of our shared history with this city but also as an investment in our collective theatrical future,” says PCS Literary Manager & Dramaturg Kamilah Bush. “The question 'who will feel seen by this play and how can we invite them into The Armory?' is at the core of our selection process. I hope you see yourself and know that you are welcome to join us here as we show appreciation for what's been, lean into the magic and connection in this moment, and generate the full-bodied hope for all that comes next!"

In addition to the onstage programming, PCS is offering a variety of community and anniversary-focused events throughout the year. As the season opens in late September, patrons can view a 20th Anniversary exhibit in the PGE Gallery at The Armory featuring archival photos, show posters, props, costumes, and other production materials that speak to PCS's rich history. On October 30, PCS hosts Encore! Emerald Anniversary, a fundraising gala celebrating the unmatched dedication of the individuals and organizations who envisioned and maintained The Armory as a home for Portland Center Stage.

Edwina Kane, Director of Advancement & Special Projects, adds, “We're incredibly excited about the Anniversary Gala. It's a perfect moment to unite the many stewards who have brought us here and the supporters who are already dedicated to the work that lies ahead."

Honorees include Bob Gerding, Julie Vigeland, former PCS Artistic Director Chris Coleman, GBD Architects, Hoffman Construction, longtime employees Kelsey Tyler and Bonnie Henderson-Winnie, and devoted volunteer Connie Guist, all of whom will receive video tributes throughout the event. The evening, hosted by Lauren Modica and co-sponsored by Chrys Martin and Jack Pessia, also includes a cocktail hour, dinner, a variety show, a live auction, and an after party.

Subscriptions and single tickets for all shows in the 2026–2027 season are available now, as are tickets for the Encore! Emerald Anniversary gala on October 30. Upcoming events, including free community programs, BIPOC Affinity Nights, classes, gallery exhibits, guest productions, and more are updated regularly on the Portland Center Stage website.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 18 Hrs 45 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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