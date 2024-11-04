Review: DRACULA at Lodz Musical Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From the stunning set design and exquisite costumes to the powerhouse voices and mind-boggling magic tricks, every detail was outstanding!

It was dark, so if you enjoy the macabre, you’ll love it just as much as I did. First off, the casting is fantastic! The incomparable Janusz Krucinski delivers a truly remarkable performance, transforming from a frail, whistling man into a vibrant vampire with each step - an experience in itself. Have you heard how he sings? The power he possesses is out of this world! I can't help but wonder if he’s a real vampire!

Alongside him are a host of characters so sharp they could cut glass just by walking on stage. Agnieszka Przekupien brings Lucy to life with a captivating mix of vitality, madness, desire, and loneliness. The trio of witches - Justyna Cichomska, Martyna Henke, and Natalia Klodnicka - adds thrills in abundance, more than I can count! The three suitors of Lucy - Kamil Olczyk, Wojciech Daniel, and Michał Slomka - inject humor and diversity into the show. Meanwhile, the duo the romantic duo of Marcin Franc and Anna Fedorowicz fit together like the final pieces of a perfect puzzle.

Now, let’s talk about what I loved most!

First, the lighting! I can't recall the last time I was so mesmerized by lights. Thanks to the brilliance of Grzegorz Policinski and Artur Wytrykus, the lighting felt like an integral character in the production, perfectly setting the mood and enhancing every scene.

Second, the stage movement by Jaroslaw Staniek and Katarzyna Zielonka, was like a diamond in the crown. What an art form! It was like a delightful filling cream - sweet and magical. Dance elements infused the atmosphere with movement, turning even the simplest change of scenery into a work of art. I love it, and I want more!

The show is dark, monumental, and ever-changing, featuring magic tricks, flying characters, and impressive ships and carriages. I don’t mind a bit of darkness, but I admit it was sometimes hard to catch my breath - this over three-hour spectacle can be exhausting. I do wish some parts were shorter, allowing the audience more energy to fully enjoy the standout moments. Thankfully, there were turning points, like a fantastic ball scene that radiated lively, energetic vibes, which I absolutely adored! A sprinkle of humor here and there added just the right touch.

Director and librettist Jakub Szydlowski has crafted a show where every scene is well-prepared and infused with music, movement, and a captivatingly dark atmosphere. The cherry on top? The presence of the children on stage. Sweet and innocent Livia Ernest and the show-stealing Gustaw Wlastowski bring enthusiasm and talent that assure us the future of musical theater is in excellent hands.

I was truly blown away by what I saw, and as much as I love the light, I have to admit - I adore the darkness!

Photo: Michal Matuszak

