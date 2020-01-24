off the WALL Announces Regional Premiere of THE WOMEN WHO RODE AWAY

off the WALL productions is announcing the regional premiere of The Women Who Rode Away part of the Carnegie Stage Performance Series.



Edifying and entertaining, Natalia Zukerman's The Women Who Rode Away seamlessly melds the talents of the songwriter, painter, and storyteller into a moving evening of reflection and perseverance. Featuring original music and projected paintings by Zukerman, this intimate portrait recounts the artist's journey of finding her own voice through the stories of the women in her life that paved the way.

Musician, painter and educator Natalia Zukerman grew up in New York City, studied art at Oberlin, started her mural business Off The Wall in San Francisco, began her songwriting career in Boston, and now resides, writes, plays, teaches and paints in Brooklyn, NY. Having released seven independent albums on Weasel Records and her own label Talisman Records, Zukerman has toured internationally as a solo performer since 2005. Her music can be heard on the soundtrack of several seasons of The L Word and ABC Family's Chasing Life. She also created the score for The Arch of Titus, an independent film created for Yeshiva University and a Harvard online course called Poetry in America. Throughout her career as a touring musician, she has accompanied and opened for some of acoustic music's greats such as Janis Ian, Willy Porter, Susan Werner, Erin McKeown, Shawn Colvin, Ani DiFranco, Richard Thompson, Tom Paxton, Garnet Rogers and many others. Alongside her touring career, Zukerman continues to paint private and public murals as well as illustrate children's books, design and paint sets for plays in New York City and paint private portrait commissions. In February, 2017, Natalia became a Cultural Diplomat for the US Department of State, playing concerts and conducting workshops with her group The Northern Lights throughout Africa. Natalia teaches private songwriting lessons and has taught at Rocky Mountain Song School, Sisters Song School, Red Rocks Women's Music Festival, Winnipeg Folk Festival, Interlochen Summer Music Program and other festivals and locations throughout the US and in Canada. In May 2018, she was the artist in residence at the cell theatre in New York City where she developed her multimedia one woman show, The Women Who Rode Away. She has since released the soundtrack and accompanying book of the show and is currently on tour throughout North America in support of that project.



Tickets $ 5.00 Students, $ 10.00 artists, $ 20.00 general admissionTickets online: https://www.insideoffthewall.com/the-women-who-rode-away Tickets by phone: 724-873-3576





