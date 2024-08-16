Without A Cue Productions Presents A VERY BRADY MURDER Parody Show At Del Lago Casino Resort

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Without A Cue Productions is making their way to Waterloo, NY, with an all new murder mystery performance that promises to evoke 70s nostalgia and deliver an exciting dose of mysterious entertainment. A Very Brady Murder: A Murdery Parody will hit the stage at del Lago Casino Resort - 1133 NY 414, Waterloo, NY - for two nights on September 28 & 29, with performances at 5pm and 8pm Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.

The show unfolds the misadventures of the Brady family, and this time, the Bradys are up to no good! In A Very Brady Murder, the audience becomes detectives in solving the crime alongside the iconic family. Tickets, priced at $35, are now available for purchase. For more information about the show and tickets, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36719/production/1205148

"We are thrilled to be finally performing a Brady Bunch inspired show. We're taking you back to the nostalgic era of the 70's inspired by your favorite family.", said Traci Connaughton, Executive Director of Without A Cue. "We can hardly contain our excitement to share this unforgettable experience with all of you!"

Aside from the entertaining performance, there will be several opportunities to take selfies with the characters (and a fun race to see who can get them all first), hidden clues, and even an opportunity to get your mugshot taken. Once the show begins, the audience will become part of the action as they play detective and try to solve the mystery!

