Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kristine Lowanse & Kellie Wilson - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Geyer Performing Arts Center

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Righetti - ROCK OF AGES - Mon River Arts

Best Dance Production

ANYTHING GOES - Pittsburgh CLO

Best Direction Of A Musical

Patrick Cannon - AMÉLIE - Little Lake Theater Company

Best Direction Of A Play

Jessica Zack - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Geyer Performing Arts Center

Best Ensemble

ROCK OF AGES - Mon River Arts

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Robin - ROCK OF AGES - Mon River Arts

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Travis Rigby - ROCK OF AGES - Mon River Arts

Best Musical

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Geyer Performing Arts Center

Best New Play Or Musical

Billy Strayhorn: SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR - Pittsburgh Public Theater

Best Performer In A Musical

Audrey Logan - SHE LOVES ME - South Park Theater

Best Performer In A Play

Connor Bahr - PUFFS - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center

Best Play

PUFFS - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joshua Brady - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Geyer Performing Arts Center

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alec Bosler - ROCK OF AGES - Mon River Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jodi Knight Geyer - THE WEDDING SINGER - Mon River Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Connor Vaccari - PUFFS - Lincoln park performing arts center

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

CURIOUS GEORGE AND THE GOLDEN MEATBALL - Little Lake Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre

Geyer Performing Arts Center