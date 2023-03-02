Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wali Jamal To Perform HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED at The August Wilson African American Cultural Center

The series is conceived and curated by AWAACC Theatre Curator, Stephanie Rolland.

Mar. 02, 2023  

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center introduced an experiential event series: Beyond the Red Door late last year. The initiative expands on the permanent exhibition August Wilson: The Writer's Landscape and draws from the artistic process, practice, and themes of plays by Wilson. The series is conceived and curated by AWAACC Theatre Curator, Stephanie Rolland.

On March 3rd, join members of the August Wilson Society and guests of the August Wilson Colloquium for How I Learned What I Learned. Beloved Pittsburgh actor, Wali Jamal, returns to the main stage with his critically acclaimed performance of August Wilson's one-man show. Wilson journeys with us through his fascinating life story from the beginning, through his many firsts in love, work, and purpose, to the completion of the award-winning ten-play series, the American Century Cycle, near the end of his life. We meet many of the captivating people who shaped him as a man, a poet, and a playwright. Best suited for ages 14+ due to intense language and mention of violence.

Friday, March 3rd at 7:30 pm: How I Learned What I Learned

All events are ticketed. Tickets and more information are available at awaacc.org.

