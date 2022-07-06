VIDEO: Get A First Look At KINKY BOOTS at Pittsburgh CLO

Pittsburgh CLO presents its 2022 Summer of Musicals with an array of six joyful, award-winning musicals, celebrating its 76th season. Under the new leadership of Executive Producer Mark Fleischer, the summer lineup showcases the best of national, regional and local talent and features stunning production enhancements, like its new video wall and immersive entertainment experiences beyond the stage. The 2022 Summer of Musicals will feature the Pittsburgh CLO premieres of THE DROWSY CHAPERONE and SISTER ACT, in addition to KINKY BOOTS, GODSPELL, A CHORUS LINE, and the national tour of JERSEY BOYS



Following a uniquely innovative summer celebrating its 75th Anniversary with outdoor productions at Heinz field, CLO is excited to return to its beloved summer home with fun enhancements for its patrons, such as entertainment in its lobby and dance parties in the street. CLO is proud to welcome back its employees, staffing all positions from ushers to its scene and costume shops who are busy creating an unforgettable visual experience for each production. The summer opens with Jersey Boys on June 7, followed by a blockbuster lineup of five shows

The exhilarating true story about a struggling shoe factory that will lift your spirits to high-heeled heights! Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, KINKY BOOTS features a joyous, Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. A surefire crowd-pleaser, KINKY BOOTS will have audiences dancing in the aisles and discovering why, sometimes, the best way to fit in... is to stand out!

Individual tickets start at $29. Flexible 3 and 6-show season ticket packages are available online or by calling our Season Ticket Hotline at 412-281-2822. Season ticket holders can take advantage of great benefits including exchange privileges, reserved parking, behind-the-scenes email updates and much more. Groups of 10 or more enjoy exclusive discounts and specialty packages.