The Pittsburgh (Virtual) Fringe Festival Presents Trudy Carmichael's Improvised One-Woman Show

The Pittsburgh (Virtual) Fringe Festival will present Las Vegas's most outrageous unknown lounge singer, Trudy Carmichael in her self-proclaimed "FABULOUS" improvised cabaret, "Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show!" at 7:00 pm (ET) / 4:00 pm (PT) on Saturday, May 8th.

Join fictional legend, Trudy Carmichael (Robin Rothman), her astounding musical accompanist, Frankey Keys (Frank Spitznagel) furiously tickling the ivories, and high-spirited host, Shane Taymor (Sean Taylor) for an entirely unpredictable improvised event featuring original songs, starry-eyed anecdotes, and stratospheric high notes - created on the spot based on audience suggestions submitted via live comments from the comfort of their own homes, apartments, or RVs!

Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show has received critical acclaim at dozens of comedy and Cabaret venues including The Duplex, Sid Gold's, The Kraine in NYC, and Majestic Repertory Theater in Las Vegas and is an official selection of SOLOCOM, (People's Improv Theater, NYC,) Providence Improv Festival, Third Coast Improv Festival (Nashville, TN), Alaska Improv Festival, Impro Amsterdam, Downtown Las Vegas Improv Festival, LIT Fest (DC), We The People Improv Festival (Philadelphia) The 20th Annual Del Close Marathon (UCB NY), The New York International Fringe Festival, Baltimore Improv Festival, Steel City Improv Festival (Pittsburgh), Impro En Seine (Paris), Out of Bounds Comedy Festival (Austin, TX), Chicago Musical Improv Festival (iO Chicago), The Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2020 (deferred), The (Virtual) New York Musical Improv Festival, Women In Comedy Festival (Boston), Minnesota Fringe Virtual Festival, FringeLiveStrem Series, The Virtual Edinburgh Horror Festival and The Virtual Rogue Festival.

The Pittsburgh Fringe is an all-out, no-holds-barred, inclusive multi-disciplinary performing arts festival featuring international, national and local artists. The festival will showcase theater (physical, street, musical), comedy, visual arts, puppetry, family entertainment, music, dance, spoken word, opera, poetry, literature and shows we haven't even thought of yet!

DETAILS:

WHAT: Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show! in The Pittsburgh (Virtual) Fringe Festival 2021

WHO: Las Vegas Legend, Trudy Carmichael (Robin Rothman)

Live Musical Accompaniment by Frankie Keys (Frank Spitznagel)

Emcee Shane Taymor (Sean Taylor)

WHEN: 7:00 pm (ET)/4:00 pm (PT) on Saturday, May 8

WHERE: Streaming Online via YouTube Live

TICKET LINK: https://www.trudycarmichael.com/events/trudy-carmichael-in-the-pittsburgh-fringe

HOW MUCH: $7 Suggested Donation Accepted via Venmo @Trudy-Carmichael

RUNNING TIME: 45 minutes

AGES: 14+

SHOW WEBSITE: http://www.pittsburghvirtualfringe.com/event/trudy