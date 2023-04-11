The August Wilson African American Cultural Center Presents The Take Center Stage Gala in May

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center invites you to join us for a special celebration as we forge ahead with purpose, ascending to Higher Ground in the spirit of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, August Wilson. The Take Center Stage Gala will take place on May 6, 2023, at the Westin Hotel, with proceeds supporting AWAACC's arts and education programming.

The unforgettable evening will feature cocktails, dinner, and a Center Stage performance by acclaimed vocalist Eric Roberson and the classical ensemble, the String Queens. In addition to the celebration of AWAACC's next phase, the event will also recognize individuals who continue to support and advocate for the Center, as well as artists who inspire and present excellence in their fields of work. The Legacy Award will be presented to Franco & Dana Harris, and Dr. & Mrs. Leon Haley. The Luminary Artist Award will be presented to Thaddeus Mosely and posthumously to Victoria Edwards.

"We are thrilled to present the Take Center Stage Gala for a third year," said Janis Burley Wilson, President, and CEO of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. "It's an opportunity for us to honor individuals who have supported and advocated for the Center, as well as artists who are pushing boundaries and inspiring us to keep reaching for higher ground in arts and culture.

The gala will begin at 6:00 PM with general arrivals, registration, and cocktails. Guests will be seated for dinner at 7:15 PM, followed by the Center Stage performance at 8:30 PM. Eric Roberson and the String Queens will take us to Higher Ground with their soulful sound and inspiring lyrics.

After the gala, join us at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center for "Encore!" - the official after-party. The party will feature a welcome cocktail, interactive dessert and coffee bar, and music by R&B vocalist and DJ, Dwele, with sounds from DJ Selecta. The event will take place at 980 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 from 9:30 PM - 1:00 AM.

The attire for the gala is black tie optional, urban chic. Valet parking will be available at the Westin Hotel, and guests with dietary restrictions or accessibility assistance can contact Christina McLachlan at cmclachlan@awaacc.org. Purchase tickets at https://awaacc.org/support/gala/.