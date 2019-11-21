THE CAROLS are Back at Carnegie Stage

The holidays are upon us at off the WALL, and THE CAROLS are back to celebrate!!

It's Christmastime in 1944. War is raging and, here at home, a group of neighbors gather at the VFW to make the most of what they have.

This new original musical comedy, first produced at Carnegie Stage in 2017, is back by popular demand and tells the story of an oddball friendship between a trio of singing sisters, an out-of-work Catskills comic, a limping piano player, and their grumpy Scrooge-like landlady. The Carols is a heartfelt, laugh-out-loud and hopeful musical that looks at making something right with all the wrong people.

This talented cast of six features Moira Quigley and Mandy Russak returning to play Rose and Lily Carol, with Lizzy Boyke rounding out the trio, playing the part of their sister Silvia. Marc Moritz is featured as the hilarious Catskill comedian Melvin Shaatz, with Beth Johnstone Bush in the role of Aunt Betty. The inimitable Douglas Levine takes on the part of Teddy, as well being the show's Musical Director.

Join us as the Carol sisters remind us what the holiday season is really about: friends, family, togetherness...and calypso!

Performances: Nov 29 & 30, Dec. 5-7, 12-14 @ 8:00 PM, Dec 1 & 8 AT 3:00 PM

Tickets: $ 5.00 - $ 35.00

Online: https://www.insideoffthewall.com/the-carols

By Phone: 724-873-3576

Photo Credit: Heather Mull





