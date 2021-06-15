STRAIGHT NO CHASER Returns to Pittsburgh with the BACK IN THE HIGH LIFE Tour

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the return of the chart-topping a cappella group Straight No Chaser. The group will finally hit the road in-person this year after a year of cancellations due to the pandemic. "Back In The High Life" winds its way through the US and will land in Pittsburgh at the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts on December 14, 2021. Tickets are on sale now.

"To say we are excited is a huge understatement," said group member Steve Morgan. "We cannot wait for the curtain to come up and for us to see actual fans and not cardboard cutouts. We are so grateful for our fans who invited us into their homes to perform virtually over the last year, but there is no replacing the real thing. We cannot wait to feel the energy of being in the same room as our fans again."

"Back in the High Life" will give fans the first opportunity to see the group perform their take on "Leave The Door Open," the smash hit by Silk Sonic, aka Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak in-person plus tracks from last year's album Social Christmasing, as well as a mix of brand new arrangements and fan favorites, with a setlist changing each night. Straight No Chaser will release a deluxe edition of Social Christmasing later this fall. More details will be released soon.

Regular tickets start at $50.75 and are available for purchase online at TrustArts.org. Tickets for groups of 10 people or more are available at a discounted price. Visit TrustArts.org/GroupSales to learn more.