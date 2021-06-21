Roger Guenveur Smith To Perform FREDERICK DOUGLASS NOW At the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center announced today live, in-person performances and an ongoing artistic partnership with Obie Award-winning playwright, actor, and educator, Roger Guenveur Smith. Kicking off with a performance of Smith's acclaimed solo show, Frederick Douglass Now, presented in partnership with the Martha's Vineyard Camp Meeting Association on Saturday, August 21 at 7:00pm ET, the one-night-only event takes place at Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs, a National Historic Landmark on Martha's Vineyard. Smith's work, inspired by the life and legacy of pioneering abolitionist and feminist, marks his long-awaited return to the stage and the first time he has performed the work on a site where Frederick Douglass himself spoke 145 years ago.

Furthering the ongoing artistic relationship between Smith and the Center, AWAACC announces that Frederick Douglass Now will be presented at the Center's hometown of Pittsburgh on November 11, 2021, with Smith joining AWAACC as the first-ever guest theater curator for the 2022-23 season. The partnership will bring thought-provoking works and artists to the Center, one of the largest non-profit cultural organizations in the country focused exclusively on the African American experience and the arts of the African diaspora.

Tickets for Frederick Douglass Now at the Tabernacle are available now at www.aacc-awc.org . Tickets for Frederick Douglass Now and details about the 2022-23 season will be announced a later date.

Roger Guenveur Smith is a prolific writer and performer, and ever since his performance of Juan and John at the Center, we've had a strong desire to build an ongoing relationship with him. I am honored to partner with him as we create a direct line from the historic tabernacle on Martha's Vineyard to the August Wilson African American Cultural Center by sharing his work with both communities, and to further expand our programming next season," said AWAACC President and CEO Janis Burley Wilson. "Theater has the unique ability to force us to grapple with our past while reimagining our future, and I'm incredibly grateful to Martha's Vineyard Camp Meeting Association for partnering with us to share Frederick Douglass' invaluable words and Roger's work bringing them to life."

Smith returns to the stage with Frederick Douglass Now, which he began the development of as an undergraduate at Occidental College and has since played to international acclaim. He returns to the American stage combining Douglass' classic texts with jazz-infused original narrative in a work which the Los Angeles Times describes as "a personal benchmark for this remarkable artist." In 1841, Douglass delivered his first public address on Nantucket at a meeting of the Massachusetts Anti-Slavery Society. He is documented to have spoken in 1876 in Oak Bluffs, at the site of the Tabernacle. The performance at the Tabernacle in August marks the first time Smith has performed at the historic site.

"It is a great honor to emerge from a tragically enforced hiatus with Frederick Douglass Now, in partnership with the August Wilson African American Cultural Center," said Roger Guenveur Smith . "And it is a particular blessing to play Douglass where he played himself--in 1876, at the Tabernacle, on Martha's Vineyard. The region is rich in Douglass history. New Bedford is where he and his wife Anna Murray Douglass settled after his escape from slavery disguised in a uniform which she fabricated. Nantucket is where he improvised the first of thousands of brilliant public addresses at a convention of the Massachusetts Anti-Slavery Society. He continues to speak to us, as does August Wilson , forever emblazoned in the American imagination, demanding that the nation live up to its as yet unfulfilled revolutionary promise."

AWAACC is a leader in presenting programming that reflects the diversity of Pittsburgh and the nation. In addition to its upcoming work with Smith as guest curator of the 2022-23 season, the Center continues its support of artists, particularly Pittsburgh-based emerging artists of color with its first-ever artist-in-residency program, B.U.I.L.D., creating a platform for diverse artists and organizations that have historically received unequal access to funding and resources for the development of new work.