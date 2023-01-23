Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rock Band Kansas Returns To Pittsburgh For Their 50th Anniversary Tour!

America's preeminent progressive rock band is coming June 2nd to the Benedum Center.

Jan. 23, 2023 Â 
Rich Engler Presents has announced the return of KANSAS 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork in the Road live at The Benedum Center on Friday, June 2, 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh is the first night of their tour.

Tickets start as low as $65.00 and go on sale Friday January 27 at 10 a.m. by phone at 412-456-6666, On-line at TrustArts.org or in person at the Benedum Center Box Office.
KANSAS, hailed as one of Pittsburgh's favorite bands, will perform songs spanning 50 years including hits such as Carry on My Wayward Son, Dust in the Wind, Point of No Return, Play the Game Tonight, Fight Fire with Fire, and other fan favorites plus deep cuts that have rarely been played.

With a legendary career across five decades, KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America's iconic classic rock bands. This "garage band" from Topeka released their debut album in 1974 after being discovered by Wally Gold, who worked for Don Kirshner, and have gone on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has overseen one of Pittsburgh's most historic transformations: turning a seedy red-light district into a magnet destination for arts lovers, residents, visitors, and business owners. Founded in 1984, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is a non-profit arts organization whose mission is the cultural and economic revitalization of a 14-block arts and entertainment/residential neighborhood called the Cultural District. The District is one of the country's largest land masses "curated" by a single nonprofit arts organization. A major catalytic force in the city, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is a unique model of how public-private partnerships can reinvent a city with authenticity, innovation, and creativity. Using the arts as an economic catalyst, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has holistically created a world-renowned Cultural District that is revitalizing the city, improving the regional economy, and enhancing Pittsburgh's quality of life. Thanks to the support of foundations, corporations, government agencies and thousands of private citizens, the Trust stands as a national model of urban redevelopment through the arts.




