Rock Band Kansas Returns To Pittsburgh For Their 50th Anniversary Tour!

Rich Engler Presents has announced the return of KANSAS 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork in the Road live at The Benedum Center on Friday, June 2, 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh is the first night of their tour.

Tickets start as low as $65.00 and go on sale Friday January 27 at 10 a.m. by phone at 412-456-6666, On-line at TrustArts.org or in person at the Benedum Center Box Office.

KANSAS, hailed as one of Pittsburgh's favorite bands, will perform songs spanning 50 years including hits such as Carry on My Wayward Son, Dust in the Wind, Point of No Return, Play the Game Tonight, Fight Fire with Fire, and other fan favorites plus deep cuts that have rarely been played.

With a legendary career across five decades, KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America's iconic classic rock bands. This "garage band" from Topeka released their debut album in 1974 after being discovered by Wally Gold, who worked for Don Kirshner, and have gone on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide.

