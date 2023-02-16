Riverfront Theater Company Will Open 2023 Season With TRUE WEST

Following a full run of sold-out productions in 2022, Riverfront Theater Company will Raise the Curtain on its 2023 season with True West at Allegheny RiverTrail Park (285 River Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15215) on March 16-18 and 23-25, 2023.

True West is an American classic that explores alternatives that might spring from the demented terrain of the California landscape. Sons of a desert-dwelling alcoholic and a suburban wanderer clash over a film script. Austin, the achiever, is working on a script he has sold to producer Saul Kimmer when Lee, a demented petty thief, drops in. He pitches his own idea for a movie to Kimmer, who then wants Austin to junk his bleak, modern love story and write Lee's trashy Western tale.

The cast and creative team of Riverfront Theater Company's production of True West includes:

Sara Blike (Director) - Sara is so excited to be embarking on her first full season as President of Riverfront Theater Company! Sara joined RTC in 2020 as Co-Director of Outreach and worked on RTC's productions of Clue, Proof, and The Play That Goes Wrong. Sara previously directed The Heidi Chronicles and Next To Normal (Assistant Director) in Columbus, Ohio and is thrilled to be making her Pittsburgh directing debut at RTC with such an amazing cast, crew, and creative team.

Kathy Ciesielski (Mom) - Kathy has been seen in various tri-state area commercials and print ads as a talent with the Docherty Agency. Since retiring from the business world of accounting, she has so enjoyed acting with different theater companies in their stage productions.

Jim Froehlich (Saul) - Jim is thrilled to be appearing in his 28th production with RTC either as a producer, director, or performer. Jim has also appeared regionally with Comtra Theater and Stage 62. Favorite roles include Trevor in The Play That Goes Wrong and Ed Edwards in Is There a Comic in the House?

Alex Hagerty (Stage Manager) - Alex is thrilled to be back at RTC this year! Notable precious credits include: Urinetown: The Musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play.

Surya Ravindran (Assistant Director) - Surya is excited to be back at RTC and working with such a special cast and crew. Surya has been seen on stage in RTC's Company and Anything Goes with Stage 62, and he has previously directed Company and Merrily We Roll Along. Favorite past shows include Company (David), The World Goes 'Round (Man 3), Spring Awakening (Hanschen), and Avenue Q (Rod).

Zach Reed (Lee) - Zach, a theater lover and Sam Shepard fanatic, is beyond excited to perform with Riverfront Theater Company. He is proud to share this piece with so many talented performers and hopes to continue acting throughout his life.

Evan Wormald (Austin) - Evan is delighted to be making his Riverfront Theater Company debut in True West! Evan's latest theater credits include: The Little Dancer (Edgar Degas) Off-Broadway with Theatre 71; Beauty and the Beast (Ensemble) with St. Vincent Summer Theatre; Stop Kiss (Peter) with Cross-Stitch Theatre Company; The History Boys (Irwin), Cabaret (Cliff Bradshaw), and You on the Moors Now (Mr. Rochester) with Point Park Conservatory; and The Perks of Being a Wallflower (Brad Hays) with Prime Stage. Graduate of Point Park University's BFA Acting program.