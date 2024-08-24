RealTime Arts to Present THE REALTIME SURPRISE PARTY Inaugural Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



RealTime Arts, Pittsburgh's community-fueled new-work theater, has announced their first annual fundraising event in support of their 2025 Season- The RealTime Surprise Party, Friday, September 6 at 6:30 PM at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall, 300 Beechwood Ave. Carnegie, PA 15106. Tickets are on sale now here!

The Surprise Party is a celebration of RealTime's uncategorizable live shows created for and with Pittsburgh communities, and features a night full of surprise performances, appearances, music, and a silent auction. The funds raised will directly support our upcoming season, including a showing of our collaboration with Ukrainian art therapists in Lviv & Odesa (through partners DTCare) and Pittsburghers of Ukrainian descent, "there is a blue that only children see"; and our ongoing series of theatrical portraits celebrating ordinary, extraordinary Pittsburghers: "People of Pittsburgh"!

Hosted by Tressa Glover of the popular Yinz Are Good podcast, this event is chock full of surprises, including special guests and entertainment. Obviously we can't spoil them all here, but we'll have live music from Frazé Frazénko and the Happy Lovers, stand-up by Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier, a DJ (Ukrainian musical and literary phenom Oleksandr Frazé Frazénko), karaoke, good food brought to you by Sprezzatura, Afghan home cooks, and [surprise!], drinks from Wigle Whiskey, Dancing Gnome Brewery and [surprise!], a silent auction featuring goods, services and art from some of Pittsburgh's favorite local stores and artists, a mystery panda, raffles galore and maybe a singing sardine...?

The highlight of the evening will include the announcement of our line-up of projects for the 2025 season, along with a few surprises we still have left in store for 2024!

Why Surprise Party as a theme? According to RealTime's co-Artistic Director Rusty Thelin,

"RealTime's shows are all incredibly different. We've learned to lean into that. Our supporters say that when they come to a show, they never know what they're going to get exactly- will it have a live band, a home-cooked meal, a huge 20-sided die they'll have to roll? Whatever it is, they expect it to be compelling and unique. So that's what we're going for in our fundraiser!"

Tickets are on sale now at the link below.

About RealTime Arts:

RealTime connects human beings through unique theatrical experiences.

Founded in 2015, we're a Pittsburgh-based performance company that connects human beings through unique theatrical experiences, often celebrating real people and real places. Our values are evident in the work we make as well as how we work: collaboratively and with communities, where we find partnership, talent, and inspiration. Every project is created by a diverse collective of individuals with knowledge and experience reaching well beyond the arts, who are united by the story we're telling together.

As "curators of wonder in the present tense", we design theater that leans into liveness. We believe that live storytelling in shared spaces is more potent and vital than ever as an engine of empathy and connection. We seek to generate this connection, curiosity and wonder through our work, and help audiences see the world in new and unexpected ways.

Our performances have been funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, the City of Pittsburgh, the Heinz Endowments, the Pittsburgh Foundation, the Hillman Foundation, Opportunity Fund, Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council, Shiftworks, Neighborhood Allies, PACE, Buhl Foundation, and many individual donors who believe, like us, that live theater as a form is thrilling, extraordinarily beautiful, and a vital contributor to human well-being and meaningful social discourse.

Real people. Real stories. RealTime.

Comments