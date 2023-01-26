ROCK N' REMEMBER LIVE! Presented By Spotlight Productions, Saturday, June 3, At Benedum Center

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces tickets are on sale for Rock 'n Remember LIVE!, presented by Spotlight Productions, coming to the Benedum Center, 237 7th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Some of the biggest rock and roll hits of the 1960s will once again reverberate within the walls of the Benedum Center this June. Singing those hits, you'll find the original artists who recorded them. "Teenagers of the 1950s and 1960s who've seen those late-night television PBS music specials know that the Benedum Center is, hands-down, the best place to see a rock and roll show," remarked Charlie Pappas, the show's producer, and promoter.

Tickets and information are available through Pittsburgh Cultural Trust official ticket sources: TrustArts.org or call 412-456-6666. Group discounts for 10 or more tickets, please call 412-471-6930, email: groupsales@trustarts.org, or complete the online form at TrustArts.org.

For information about Pittsburgh Cultural Trust venue entry requirements, visit TrustArts.org/welcome. For more information about accessibility services, call guest services at 412-456-6666 or visit TrustArts.org/accessibility.

Spotlight Productions' Rock 'n Remember LIVE! concert series this June will showcase nine recording artists whose performances during each of their careers have sold out to audiences across the U.S. and beyond. The concert headliner, Jay and the Americans, charted a staggering 18 hits during their career, including five 'Top 10' records. The group has experienced a resurgence in popularity over the last several years when bringing three of the original members together to perform for fans across the U.S. The group's career began in 1962 with the hit record "She Cried." "Only in America" followed in 1963 and the hits just kept on coming. Jay and the Americans was one of the few American bands to successfully achieve musical status on various top recording charts following the arrival of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. Their career extended all the way into the 1970s with hits like, "Cara Mia," "Some Enchanted Evening," "Let's Lock the Door," "Walkin' in the Rain," "This Magic Moment," and "Come a Little Bit Closer."

Both shows on June 3rd will also showcase these legendary performers including, Charlie Thomas' Drifters, (singing the group's hit recordings, such as "Under the Boardwalk," "Up on the Roof," "On Broadway," "Save the Last Dance for Me," and dozens more); Jay Siegel's Tokens ("The Lion Sleeps Tonight," "Tonight I "Fell in Love"); Emil Stucchio & The Classics ("Till Then"); and Chris Ruggiero (back by popular demand after turning in a roof-raising performance at last year's show). Spotlight Productions has also organized a one-night-only reunion of top female recording artists from the eraâ”€ The Marvelettes ("Please Mr. Postman"), Kathy Young ("A Thousand Stars"), and The Crystals ("Da Doo Ron Ron"). Adding some local flavor to the show will be Pittsburgh's own legends of group harmony, The Skyliners ("Since I Don't Have You," "This I Swear," "Pennies From Heaven").

Spotlight Productions is an entertainment company that produces a variety of entertainment for arenas, theatres, casinos, colleges, auditoriums, outdoor festivals as well as corporate, social and fundraising events. Spotlight Productions specializes in producing Rock, Roll and Doo Wop shows featuring legendary artists from the 1950s, '60s and '70s.

