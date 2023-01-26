Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ROCK N' REMEMBER LIVE! Presented By Spotlight Productions, Saturday, June 3, At Benedum Center

Some of the biggest rock and roll hits of the 1960s will once again reverberate within the walls of the Benedum Center this June.

Jan. 26, 2023 Â 
ROCK N' REMEMBER LIVE! Presented By Spotlight Productions, Saturday, June 3, At Benedum Center

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces tickets are on sale for Rock 'n Remember LIVE!, presented by Spotlight Productions, coming to the Benedum Center, 237 7th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Some of the biggest rock and roll hits of the 1960s will once again reverberate within the walls of the Benedum Center this June. Singing those hits, you'll find the original artists who recorded them. "Teenagers of the 1950s and 1960s who've seen those late-night television PBS music specials know that the Benedum Center is, hands-down, the best place to see a rock and roll show," remarked Charlie Pappas, the show's producer, and promoter.

Tickets and information are available through Pittsburgh Cultural Trust official ticket sources: TrustArts.org or call 412-456-6666. Group discounts for 10 or more tickets, please call 412-471-6930, email: groupsales@trustarts.org, or complete the online form at TrustArts.org.

For information about Pittsburgh Cultural Trust venue entry requirements, visit TrustArts.org/welcome. For more information about accessibility services, call guest services at 412-456-6666 or visit TrustArts.org/accessibility.

Spotlight Productions' Rock 'n Remember LIVE! concert series this June will showcase nine recording artists whose performances during each of their careers have sold out to audiences across the U.S. and beyond. The concert headliner, Jay and the Americans, charted a staggering 18 hits during their career, including five 'Top 10' records. The group has experienced a resurgence in popularity over the last several years when bringing three of the original members together to perform for fans across the U.S. The group's career began in 1962 with the hit record "She Cried." "Only in America" followed in 1963 and the hits just kept on coming. Jay and the Americans was one of the few American bands to successfully achieve musical status on various top recording charts following the arrival of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. Their career extended all the way into the 1970s with hits like, "Cara Mia," "Some Enchanted Evening," "Let's Lock the Door," "Walkin' in the Rain," "This Magic Moment," and "Come a Little Bit Closer."

Both shows on June 3rd will also showcase these legendary performers including, Charlie Thomas' Drifters, (singing the group's hit recordings, such as "Under the Boardwalk," "Up on the Roof," "On Broadway," "Save the Last Dance for Me," and dozens more); Jay Siegel's Tokens ("The Lion Sleeps Tonight," "Tonight I "Fell in Love"); Emil Stucchio & The Classics ("Till Then"); and Chris Ruggiero (back by popular demand after turning in a roof-raising performance at last year's show). Spotlight Productions has also organized a one-night-only reunion of top female recording artists from the eraâ”€ The Marvelettes ("Please Mr. Postman"), Kathy Young ("A Thousand Stars"), and The Crystals ("Da Doo Ron Ron"). Adding some local flavor to the show will be Pittsburgh's own legends of group harmony, The Skyliners ("Since I Don't Have You," "This I Swear," "Pennies From Heaven").

Spotlight Productions is an entertainment company that produces a variety of entertainment for arenas, theatres, casinos, colleges, auditoriums, outdoor festivals as well as corporate, social and fundraising events. Spotlight Productions specializes in producing Rock, Roll and Doo Wop shows featuring legendary artists from the 1950s, '60s and '70s.
SpotlightShows.net.




Rock Band Kansas Returns To Pittsburgh For Their 50th Anniversary Tour! Photo
Rock Band Kansas Returns To Pittsburgh For Their 50th Anniversary Tour!
Rich Engler Presents has announced the return of KANSAS 50th Anniversary Tour â€“ Another Fork in the Road live at The Benedum Center on Friday, June 2, 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh is the first night of their tour.
Rapper Ys1 To Perform at The New Hazlett Stage in February Photo
Rapper Ys1 To Perform at The New Hazlett Stage in February
Hip-hop artist Ys1 (Yusef Shelton Da First) will set fire to the New Hazlett stage with IGNITE, an all-new hip-hop experience.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Names Adam W. McKinney as New Artistic Director Photo
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Names Adam W. McKinney as New Artistic Director
After a comprehensive international search aided by Management Consultants for the Arts (MCA), the Board of Directors of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) has announced the appointment of Adam W. McKinney as artistic director. He will be the company's seventh artistic director in its rich 54-year-history. McKinney, PBT's first artistic director of color, will begin his role in March 2023. Â 
Student Blog: A Day in the Life Of A Music Student Photo
Student Blog: A Day in the Life Of A Music Student
Music students have a busy schedule. Between double majors, classes, friendships, and practices, it can be crazy. Hereâ€™s my day in the life of a music student, my typical Monday.

More Hot Stories For You


The August Wilson African American Cultural Center To Host OPTICVOICES: MAMA'S BOYS' Closing Reception February 27The August Wilson African American Cultural Center To Host OPTICVOICES: MAMA'S BOYS' Closing Reception February 27
January 25, 2023

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center (AWAACC) will host a closing reception on January 27th for the groundbreaking exhibition OPTICVOICES: Mama's Boys. Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, will join us for a tour & conversation with Alaquiva at the closing reception. The interactive, multimedia exhibit addresses the trauma and healing of mothers who have lost their sons to systemic violence and aims to highlight their legacies and cement it in history. The exhibition closes on January 29, 2023.
Rock Band Kansas Returns To Pittsburgh For Their 50th Anniversary Tour!Rock Band Kansas Returns To Pittsburgh For Their 50th Anniversary Tour!
January 23, 2023

Rich Engler Presents has announced the return of KANSAS 50th Anniversary Tour â€“ Another Fork in the Road live at The Benedum Center on Friday, June 2, 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh is the first night of their tour.
Rapper Ys1 To Perform at The New Hazlett Stage in FebruaryRapper Ys1 To Perform at The New Hazlett Stage in February
January 20, 2023

Hip-hop artist Ys1 (Yusef Shelton Da First) will set fire to the New Hazlett stage with IGNITE, an all-new hip-hop experience.
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces FirstÂ Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District of 2023The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces FirstÂ Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District of 2023
January 13, 2023

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces the first Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District of the New Year on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to Midnight.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Presents Michael Pink's DRACULA On Valentine's WeekendPittsburgh Ballet Theatre Presents Michael Pink's DRACULA On Valentine's Weekend
January 10, 2023

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will be staging Michael Pink's world-renowned Dracula for the first time ever in Pittsburgh on February 10-12, 2023 at the Benedum Center. The ballet has been viewed and lauded by millions of people worldwide for more than 20 years. The powerful choreography and spine-tingling drama in this entrancing production create a provocative and riveting performance. Â 
share