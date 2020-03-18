Pittsburgh Public Theater Will Offer Live Readings of Classic Plays

Pittsburgh Public Theater has announced PlayTime, a live online reading of classic plays.

The series will take place on Thursday and Friday evenings at 7pm. Visit http://bit.ly/PPTPlayTime to join.

Next Thursday March 26 and Friday March 27, tune in for Marya and special guests reading Oscar Wilde's smart and quick-witted classic THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST: A TRIVIAL COMEDY FOR SERIOUS PEOPLE.

This Thursday and Friday, join Marya as she introduces the series and reads excerpts from Shakespeare's classic tale of courage and imagination, HENRY V.

This series is free of charge, but donations will be gladly accepted to support the guest artists and costs of the program. Visit ppt.org/donate for more information.

The Facebook page description reads:

Although we cannot gather in person during these strange and unpredictable times, there are many ways we can still come together. Home is not always a place. Home is the people we love, the experiences we share, and the stories we use to connect us across time and space.



While our physical theater is closed, all of us at Pittsburgh Public Theater want to invite you into our artistic home in a new way.



We invite you to join us online for PlayTime, this Thursday and Friday at 7pm. PlayTime is a new online reading series, hosted live by Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski, that will bring great classic plays and the work of extraordinary Pittsburgh writers right to your living room, computer, or device.





